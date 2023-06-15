The uncertain future of cohesion, the largest redistributive policy

Listen to the audio version of the article

The study ofState on the effectiveness of the cohesion policy in Italy confirms the assessments which, at a European level, in recent years have led the Commission to speak of a “development trap”. It is the stalemate in which many regions in the more advanced countries find themselves, unable to keep up with the faster-moving regions, with which the comparison is played on the capacity for innovation and investment, and in difficulty in competing even with the most backward ones because there is no history of labor costs. The problem mainly concerns France, but things are not going well in Italy either. In the competitiveness map of European regions of the DG Regional Policies of the EU Commission, in 2022 Lombardy is the only Italian region slightly above the EU average. It ranks 98th and to find the second Italian region, Emilia-Romagna, you have to go down to 128th position. Then Veneto, Tuscany, Lazio and Piedmont and to follow the others.

A country issue

For all, of the eleven indicators that make up the index, the worst data concerns the institutional level (quality and efficiency of institutions, level of perception of corruption and general regulatory framework, support for businesses and openness to business). Detailed data is up Lab24 . The performance of the South does not surprise that much. Above all, the regions of the Center and North are worrying, as they are increasingly distant from the European average, as also emerges from the Istat study.

The problem, therefore, does not appear to be the cohesion policy as such, but the institutional and administrative fabric of the country, from Bolzano to Ragusa. Passing through Milan. This is why with the Pnrr – the strongest competitor of the cohesion policy – it was decided to focus on reforms rather than on projects, and in particular on strengthening administrative capacity, a real weak point in the implementation of all public policies, just as the difficulty in spending the European structural funds had already made it clear for some time. The ability to implement reforms could make the difference, both for the cohesion funds and for the Pnrr. That’s the goal. The path, however, is becoming increasingly tortuous and bumpy.

Relative efficacy

Another consideration also emerges from reading the Istat report among insiders. The numbers should also be read in relative terms. Italy is by far one of the great beneficiaries of the cohesion policy, but in terms of per capita aid it receives a quarter of what Portugal, the Czech Republic or Estonia receive. Not to mention the impact of aid on GDP. Therefore, it cannot be ignored that the macroeconomic effect is different. Not only. One wonders where not only the South but also the other Italian regions would be if it hadn’t been for the European cohesion policy which has increasingly replaced national public investments rather than adding to them, as required by European rules.

The Pnrr doesn’t seem like the alternative

Cohesion policy is worth 367 billion euros, a third of the EU budget and Italy is the second beneficiary, after Poland. There is no interstate redistributive policy of this magnitude elsewhere. Increasingly, however, it is questioned, both for the method and for the results that cannot be measured only in terms of GDP growth. Furthermore, we continue to draw on it to respond to crises and divert funds to other objectives, from the Juncker plan to Covid, from refugees to the sovereign wealth fund for EU industry. In many Member States, including Italy, the tendency is to centralize the management of a policy designed for the regions and which should start from the needs of the territories.