The Unclaimed Territory of Bir Tawil: A Barren Tract of Land in the Shadow of a Valuable Triangle

Title: Bir Tawil: The Unclaimed Territory in the Heart of Africa

Subtitle: An uninhabited territory at the crossroads of Egypt and North Sudan remains caught in geopolitical limbo

In the vast expanse of desert between Egypt and North Sudan lies an unassuming corner known as Bir Tawil. This 2,060 square kilometer parcel of land, characterized by desolate dunes and scorching temperatures, holds a peculiar distinction: it remains one of the few territories in the world that does not belong to any nation. Neither Egypt nor North Sudan has jurisdiction over this region, which falls under the legal classification of ‘Terra nullius’ or no man’s land.

Bir Tawil, also referred to as the Bair Tawil triangle despite its trapezoidal shape, is bereft of human inhabitants. It is merely an inhospitable area spanning nearly the same size as Luxembourg. Though positioned near the Red Sea on maps, it does not even touch the water. Instead, the landscape is characterized by sand, stones, and extreme temperatures. Despite being theoretically claimable by both neighboring nations, neither Egypt nor North Sudan expresses the desire to occupy it.

The origins of Bir Tawil’s ownerless status can be traced back to a distant office where the British divided the world to suit their interests. In 1899, the United Kingdom established the administrative border between Egypt and North Sudan. Armed with a pencil and ruler, the British drew a straight line along the 22nd parallel, which was later modified to accommodate local tribes. This border-drawing exercise led to the creation of Bir Tawil, falling into the hands of the Egyptian state, and the larger, more fertile Hala’ Ib triangle, assigned to Sudan.

When the British withdrew from the region in 1956, Egypt and North Sudan found themselves confronted with the task of choosing one of the fabricated territories. However, neither country was willing to claim Bir Tawil, which lacked resources and value, relinquishing any claim to Hala’ Ib, a triangular region with a population, infrastructure, and access to the coast. The conflict between the two countries intensified when oil deposits were discovered in the Hala’ Ib triangle in 1992. After years of fighting, the Sudanese army eventually withdrew from Hala’ Ib and ceded control to Egypt in 2000.

While North Sudan has made numerous attempts to reclaim sovereignty over Bir Tawil, these pleas have fallen on deaf ears. The remote territory remains untouched and unappropriated, lacking any allure due to its barren nature. Retaining control over Bir Tawil would mean relinquishing the lucrative Hala’ Ib region to their rival, making it a seemingly illogical choice for either country. With nothing substantial to offer, Bir Tawil, reminiscent of a soulless no man’s land, stands as a testament to geopolitical complexities and territorial disputes.

