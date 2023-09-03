The Uncomfortable Shift: Mónica Zevallos on Stepping Away from the Television Spotlight

Mónica Zevallos, the former TV presenter known for hosting the program “Vale la pena soñar” in the late 1990s, has stepped away from the spotlight. In a recent interview with La República, Zevallos expressed her reasons for distancing herself from television and her time hosting ‘Sueltos en Casa’ with Julinho.

Zevallos explained that she began to feel a change in the television industry, particularly in the content of the songs being played. She noted that there was a lack of depth and importance in the lyrics, which made her question her own involvement. “For the first time in many years, I began to feel that I did not like what I was doing very much,” she admitted.

Regarding her experience on ‘Sueltos en Casa’, Zevallos revealed that the show’s direction required her to participate in games that she found uncomfortable. These games shifted from being entertaining to focusing more on showcasing the body and generating scandal. “I didn’t feel comfortable anymore with what the television required at that time,” she added.

It seems that Zevallos’s decision to distance herself from television was driven by a desire for more meaningful content and a discomfort with the direction the industry was taking.

