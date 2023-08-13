The undertold role of Mauritania in Qatargate

Loading player

Among the countries involved in the alleged corruption scandal in the European Parliament, the so-called Qatargate, there are not only Qatar and Morocco: also Mauritania, a rather poor West African country which has poor relations with the European Union, it ended up in the investigation by the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office into the matter, which is still ongoing. Mauritania’s involvement was already known from the early days of Qatargate, but in the meantime newspapers and insiders have almost forgotten about it. Probably because the attempts at influence that Mauritania would have allegedly made have not had any concrete repercussions.

A few days ago the news site Politico did the point on the involvement of Mauritania in the matter.

In the investigation documents read by Politico, Mauritania’s role would appear to be rather linear, although obviously all the allegations have yet to be proven (it is not clear if and when a trial will start). According to what was told to the magistrates by Pierantonio Panzeri, the former European parliamentarian of the Democratic Party turned lobbyist, considered at the center of the alleged corruption network, the government of Mauritania wanted to improve its image within the European institutions and between 2019 and 2022 he would have given about 200 thousand euros to Panzeri to achieve this goal.

It is entirely legitimate for a country to hire lobbyists to build a network of relationships with officials and politicians of the European Union: it must be understood whether Panzeri accepted money from Mauritania when he was still in office, i.e. before spring 2019, or whether in later used the money the Mauritanian government gave him to bribe sitting MEPs.

It seems that even Francesco Giorgi, Panzeri’s main collaborator, broadly confirmed Panzeri’s testimony. In January of this year the Only 24 Hours had published an article which contained various excerpts from a conversation between Giorgi and the magistrates of the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office, in which Giorgi allegedly said: «we went to the Mauritanian embassy […] and we met their ambassador and the Saudi one who wanted information on what was being said in the European Parliament of their country. I rented my apartment to the ambassador who paid me 1,500 euros plus 300 for expenses. Panzeri took 25 thousand euros in cash. Even in Mauritania they have an image problem», and for this reason they had «engaged Panzeri to get advice on what to do».

Mauritania’s image problem mainly concerns the government’s lack of respect for human rights.

Mauritania was the last country to abolish slavery, in 1981, but in reality it is still a widespread practice. Power is distributed in a rigid caste system in which the population of Arab-Berber origin (which is the minority) occupies the top of the social and hierarchical pyramid, while the black Mauritanians (divided into various ethnic groups) occupy the lowest rungs: some of them continue to be explicitly exploited through a system of slavery, which in 2018 accounted for around 95,000 people out of the country’s 4 million inhabitants.

The European Union has repeatedly recognized the enormous limits of respect for human rights in Mauritania. In 2014 the European Parliament nominated to win the Sakharov Prize for the protection of freedom of thought, the most important recognition for human rights in Europe, a well-known Mauritanian anti-slavery activist, Biram Dah Abeidlong persecuted by the local government.

Five years later, in 2019, when he was president of the subcommittee of the European Parliament on human rights, Panzeri made an official visit to Mauritania which he also talked about on his Instagram page. Among other things, Panzeri said he had met then president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, who came to power in 2008 after a coup, and various ministers. Panzeri described the visit and the meetings in very positive terms: «There were significant exchanges of views, during which I specified that the European Union does not want to give judgments or lessons. We just want to offer advice because I believe there is progress in the country, even if it is difficult to communicate».

It seems that Panzeri’s efforts to improve Mauritania’s image within the European institutions took concrete form above all in a conference on human rights organized in a luxurious congress center in Nouakchott, the capital of Mauritania. Emanuela Del Re, the European Union’s special envoy for the Sahel, told a Politico that the initial idea for the conference had come from Maria Arena, a Belgian MEP of Italian origins considered very close to Panzeri, but who has so far been only marginally involved in the investigation.

In addition to Panzeri and Giorgi, the conference in Nouakchott was attended by some European parliamentarians and officials of the European Commission. At one point, the Mauritanian president, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, also showed up. “He arrived at the beginning of the conference without saying a word, sat down, listened to some speeches, and then left,” he told Politico a person who attended the conference as speaker. A “really strange” circumstance, she commented.

According to the investigation papers read by PoliticoPanzeri told the federal prosecutor that the one held in Nouakchott was “an important conference”, “of which Giorgi and I took advantage to strengthen our collaboration with the Mauritanian foreign minister and the president”. Panzeri himself, however, admitted that after the conference there were no other relevant developments. Just in June 2022 the European Union and Mauritania signed a deal which allowed European fishermen to go as far as Mauritanian waters in exchange for a payment of around 60 million euros a year: but it is a rather small and limited agreement, both for the European Union and all in all for Mauritania. In the last year the ratio has not undergone major changes.

“Perhaps the best demonstration of how little Mauritania has been associated with Qatargate is the fact that when the European Parliament tightened its guidelines for meeting with foreign diplomats, after news of the scandal broke, it set precise rules for officials of Qatar and Morocco, among others, but did not include the Mauritanian ones», he writes Politico.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

