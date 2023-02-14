Within the Ukrainian army there is a unit entirely composed of Russian soldiers who are fighting against Russia because they oppose the invasion of Ukraine. Some are former soldiers of the Russian army, others are volunteers with no previous military experience: they share a desire to defend Ukrainian territory and disagree with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Their unit was born shortly after the start of the war – on their own Telegram channel they describe themselves as “free citizens of Russia who take responsibility for themselves and begin to fight for a New Russia”.

The unit is called “Legion “Svoboda Rossii””, i.e. “Freedom to Russia”. We don’t know exactly how many soldiers it is made up of: estimates range from several hundred to a few thousand, 4 thousand according to sources cited by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, generally reliable channel on Asia and Eastern Europe. In general, very little is known about this unit: those who belong to it keep a very low profile because they fear retaliation against their family members. The Ukrainian military itself tends to under-publicize the participation of soldiers from an army and country deemed to be enemies.

To date, however, it is known that the “Freedom to Russia” Legion fights above all in south-eastern Ukraine, where for months now the majority of the efforts of the Ukrainian army have been concentrating and where the Russians control large portions of the territory . It seems that hundreds of these soldiers are operating in particular around Bakhmut, a small city in the Donetsk region that the Russians have been trying to conquer for weeks.

In some interviews a Radio Free Europeal New York Times and ad local news agenciesthe members of the Legion “Freedom to Russia” told their story and the reasons for their choice.

Some of them were already living in Ukraine when the invasion began, others went there specifically to join the army, in many cases without any military experience behind them. One of them, who spoke anonymously and said he was not even 20, said he decided to join the Ukrainian army after trying to protest against the war in his country: he had initially had problems with the administration of the university where he studied, and then with the police. He said he had decided to leave the day Russian police showed up at his home to punish him for some posts he had published on his social profiles critical of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Another, who is 32 and whose nom de guerre is Miami, said his choice has caused deep divisions between him and his family, who live in Russia and believe everything the Putin regime propaganda says . In Russia, reports of the killings of Ukrainian civilians by the Russian army are dismissed as Western falsehoods: “My family can’t believe that the second largest army in the world kills civilians,” he said, adding that family members they tried in every possible way to persuade him to join the Russian army.

There are also soldiers who call themselves Russian nationalists but who believe the invasion of Ukraine is wrong. One of them, known as Caesar, said he had once been part of the Russian Imperial Movementa far-right group considered by Canada and the United States to be a terrorist group, and that it decided to abandon it in 2014 due to its support for the Russian annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

The “Freedom to Russia” Legion operates under the control of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, a military unit of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces composed by foreign volunteers.

The Russian Legion is formed in March 2022, one month after the invasion of Ukraine began. Initially, Ukrainian law banned Russian citizens from joining the Ukrainian army, but over time, the legion’s volunteers have also gained some trust among the population: Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence, said the rules for allowing volunteers to legally join the Ukrainian army were changed only last August.

In any case, it is very difficult to join the legion, some Russian soldiers said: after applying, one must undergo a very thorough check on one’s history and on one’s path, in some cases carried out through polygraph tests, also called “the machine of truth”: it is an instrument of dubious reliability, equipped with wires and electrodes that measure heart rate, blood pressure, respiration and muscle tension while the subject answers the questions.

Only after passing all the checks can you access basic training, still having to deal with a lot of distrust: Yusov said that it happened that there were several attempts by Russian spies to infiltrate the legion. Meanwhile, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office last week he asked the recognition of the “Freedom to Russia” Legion as a terrorist organization.

