The United Nations will withdraw all its peacekeepers from Mali

Over the weekend, the United Nations Security Council voted to end operation MINUSMA, the peacekeeping mission (i.e. to support local authorities for “peacekeeping”) established in 2013 to help stabilize the African country after a rebellion by Tuareg soldiers linked to the Islamist terrorist group al Qaeda. The mission was made up of 13,000 soldiers sent from various countries and was one of the most dangerous in the history of the UN: more than 300 peacekeepers died in the space of ten years. The process of MINUSMA’s cessation of operations, the transfer of its tasks, the withdrawal and withdrawal of its personnel should be completed by the end of the year.

There have been three coups in Mali since 2012: the last one took place in 2021 and was led by Colonel Assimi Goïta. The military junta that came to power with him has adopted an increasingly hostile attitude towards the West, opting instead to move closer to Russia.

The mission’s mandate was officially due to end on June 30, but UN Secretary General António Guterres had advised them to extend their stay in Mali for another twelve months. Mali’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, who in the last two years has established increasingly close ties with Russia and in particular with the Wagner group (the Russian private military company known for having carried out interventions in several countries, including Ukraine , in recent years), however, has dismissed the possibility.

Diop said peacekeepers have been unable to respond effectively to the country’s security challenges over the past decade and that there was now a “crisis of trust” between the government and the West after last year’s The UN had released a report stating that Malian army troops and “armed white men” had killed 500 civilians during an anti-jihadist operation in March 2022.

According to US sourcesthe junta reportedly paid the Wagner Group more than $200 million as of 2021 for their services.

In general, in the last two years the intentions of MINUSMA and the junta have become irreconcilable: the former wanted more independence, the latter complained that peacekeepers did not play an active role in attacking jihadist groups in the region, although peace did not foresee this possibility.

UN troops are mandated to protect civilians from military attacks, support basic public services, coordinate humanitarian aid and ensure they uphold the Algiers Accords, a 2015 accord under which Tuareg separatists in the north have agreed to remain within a united Mali, in exchange for the decentralization of power at the local level. Several UN commanders have complained that the Malian government has frequently interfered with their operations, forbidding them access to conflict zones where the Wagner Group was operating to investigate possible human rights violations and restricting air and earthlings.

The situation of growing hostility had already led Germany, the United Kingdom and the Ivory Coast to order the withdrawal of their troops from MINUSMA. Furthermore, France had withdrawn the soldiers of its Barkhane operation, which in turn was engaged in the fight against jihadism in the Sahel region, which also includes Burkina Faso, Chad and Niger: an area poor in resources, very unstable, also due to the very harsh colonial regime that France implemented there until the early twentieth century.

According to various experts, the withdrawal of the peacekeepers will drastically worsen the situation in Mali, where the army will be left alone together with a thousand fighters from the Wagner group to deal with jihadist groups active in the region. There are particular fears that major cities will be vulnerable to attack and that the Algiers accords could hold up without UN mediation, creating further situations of vulnerability in the region. Furthermore, investigations into human rights violations in the region will no longer be pursued.

