“The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has changed the global balance of power, is having an unpredictable impact on the energy policies of all countries, is affecting the most important choices that American and European companies will have to make for the next few years. “. Louis Freeh has few doubts: “February 24 changed forever the political, economic, as well as military relations between the great global powers.” Director of the FBI from 1993 to 2001; previously prosecutor in New York and an ally of Giovanni Falcone in the Pizza connection investigation against the mafia; today at the age of 72, global vice chair of AlixPartners, a global consultancy company, Freeh is waiting for us for a long chat in a small lounge, with a bar corner, at Cracco’s, in the center of Milan.

What are the aspects of the war in Ukraine that surprised you most?

The aggression with such use of military forces caught everyone off guard. There had been some signs but a war like this was not expected in Europe. There are, however, two further elements to reflect on. The first is the reaction of President Joe Biden: a democratic president who decides, without delay, to support the attacked Ukraine with dollars and weapons. With Donald Trump’s previous administration, the US would have stood by, Europe would have found itself alone and Ukraine would have had an even worse fate. The second surprising element has to do with the unity demonstrated so far by Europe, despite internal differences, in condemning Moscow and siding with Kiev. I don’t think Vladimir Putin expected such a close front against him. If we think about it, the US, Europe and their allies are more united today than they were in February.

Why do you say that the war is changing the global balance?

I have carefully read the National Security Plan presented by Biden a few days ago: he explains that China is the only major competitor of the US, in the economy, in technology, in armaments. And the competition with China is not considered bad but something positive, obviously with clear rules and within certain limits. For the Biden administration, Russia is instead a threat to be contained.