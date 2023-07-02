Title: Ukraine Receives 170 Billion Euros in Aid Since February 2022

According to a report by Itar-Tass, the Ministry of Integration Affairs of Ukraine’s Temporary Occupied Territories has announced that Ukraine has received approximately 170 billion euros (around 1,345.4 billion yuan) in various aids from the United States, Europe, and other countries since February 2022. The data was provided by the Kiel Institute for World Economics in Germany.

The Ministry of Integration of the Provisionally Occupied Territories of Ukraine stated on its website that the aid includes military, financial, and humanitarian assistance from foreign governments and international financial institutions. The report from the Kiel Institute for World Economics covered aid provided by 41 donors, mainly the United States and its Western allies.

Notably, the United States emerged as the largest single donor, contributing more than 45 percent of all aid to Ukraine during the mentioned period. The majority of the funds allocated by the U.S. were for the procurement of weapons. Furthermore, the report revealed that approximately 67 percent of British aid to Ukraine constituted military aid. Similarly, Poland and Sweden allocated a significant portion of their aid towards weaponry.

However, the continuous influx of aid to Ukraine has started to raise concerns among countries that are less supportive of Ukraine’s endeavors. Hungarian Prime Minister Orban expressed his dissatisfaction during the EU summer summit, stating that Hungary refuses to support the European Commission’s plan to provide additional funds to Ukraine. Orban dismissed the request as “ridiculous” and demanded transparency regarding the utilization of the approximate 70 billion euros already received by Ukraine.

