The United States and Iran are talking about nuclear power

In an article published on Wednesday, the New York Times spoke of some cautious negotiations started between the United States and Iran to reach an informal understanding on Iran’s nuclear activities. The article is based on interviews with US, Iranian and Israeli officials who have asked not to be named. The negotiations, if confirmed, would be particularly relevant: since the failure of the historic nuclear deal of 2015, canceled in 2018 by the then US president Donald Trump, relations between the two countries had worsened to a point considered worrying.

According to the officials interviewed, if reached, the informal agreement could include Iran agreeing to reduce its stockpiles of nuclear fuel, cooperate more with international authorities that should oversee its nuclear activities, such as the International Agency for Atomic Energy (IAEA), and to release some US prisoners currently held on its territory. This last point is the one about which less is known, but US officials have listened since New York Times they called it an “urgent priority”.

As regards the reduction of Iranian nuclear activities, the agreement, which some Israeli officials have defined as “imminent”, would provide that Iran agrees not to enrich its uranium (that is, to increase the amount of uranium 235 in total: a fundamental step for the construction of atomic weapons) over 60 percent. That’s close to but still lower than the 90 percent needed to build a nuclear weapon, the major concern of the United States.

Iran would also agree to stop carrying out attacks against US contractors in Syria and Iraq and to sell ballistic missiles to Russia, whose military could use them in Ukraine as it has largely done with drones acquired by Iran over the last year and a half.

Iran’s requests would be mainly of an economic nature: the United States would have been asked to allow the Iranian government access to billions of dollars currently blocked by the sanctions imposed in recent years, perhaps by accepting some constraints on their use, to avoid tightening sanctions already in force and to introduce new ones.

As mentioned, the negotiations that have just begun are still in a very preliminary phase and whether the United States and Iran will be able to reach an agreement remains to be seen. As it stands, however, the possible deal appears to go in the direction of the 2015 deal, which severely limited Iran’s activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

According to New York Times, the first talks were to take place this spring in Oman, a country on the Arabian peninsula, and that the possible agreement will be informal and unwritten. Some Iranian officials have called it a “political ceasefire,” and how they talked about it is the New York Times that some other sources interviewed seem that the goal is first of all to calm the tensions between the two sides, create a space for dialogue and take time to agree in a more structured way in the future. Also because a formal agreement would require the approval of Congress, which at the moment, also due to internal tensions in American politics, is particularly hostile to Iran.

In recent years, and especially in the last year, a number of factors have contributed to the worsening of relations between Iran and the United States: in addition to the failure of the nuclear negotiations, and the accumulation of enriched uranium by Iran, also the war in Ukraine, in which Iran has made it very clear that it is on the side of Russia, to which it has sold arms, and the brutal crackdown on anti-government protests last autumn.

Encouraging signals have come from the governments of both sides regarding the possibility of a cautious resumption of diplomatic activities.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the country’s top political and religious figure, rather unexpectedly said just Wednesday that he could approve a deal with Western countries under certain conditions, and that Iran should maintain some degree of cooperation with international authorities overseeing its nuclear activities. For their part, last week the United States has authorized a derogation from the sanctions in progress to allow Iraq to pay the equivalent of over two and a half billion euros of energy debts to Iran, also in this case with some restrictions on the use of that money (it seems above all for food resources and healthcare for Iranian citizens).

Diplomatic activities between Iran and the United States cautiously resumed late last year with some diplomatic meetings. The talks in Oman last May were led by Brett McGurk, National Security Council coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, and an Iranian delegation that included Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani. Even earlier, the US ambassador to Iran Robert Malley had organized some meetings with Amir Saeid Iravani, representative of the Iranian government at the United Nations. These too appear to be encouraging signs: during past negotiations to resume the 2015 accords, Iran did not agree to meet directly with US officials.