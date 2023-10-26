The United States and Russia Clash Over UN Draft Resolution on Palestine-Israel Conflict

The United States and Russia Clash over UN Draft Resolution on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

On the 24th, the United States and Russia submitted their respective draft resolutions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to the United Nations Security Council. The United States proposed a draft resolution calling for a moratorium on the conflict based on humanitarian grounds. However, Russia criticized the US proposal, stating that it lacked a clear proposal for an immediate ceasefire.

During a high-level public debate held by the Security Council on the same day, US Secretary of State Blinken urged the UN to support the US draft resolution. This revised draft is a modified version of the one submitted by the US on the 21st, which initially did not include any ceasefire provisions. The original draft emphasized Israel’s right to self-defense and urged Iran to cease providing weapons to Hamas. Diplomats from various countries expressed shock at this initial draft, leading the US to revise it under international pressure. The updated version now calls for a humanitarian-based moratorium to ensure the flow of aid into the Gaza Strip.

However, Russia firmly opposed the US draft resolution. Nebenzia, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, stated that the US proposal failed to clearly address the urgent need for a comprehensive ceasefire in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He emphasized that the world expects the Security Council to call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between the two parties. Nebenzia deemed the US draft resolution meaningless and stated that Russia would not support it.

In response, Russia has drafted its own resolution, making modifications to both the Brazilian and US drafts. The Russian proposal specifically calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the opening paragraph of the document. Experts note that there are significant differences in language between the US and Russian draft resolutions. Generally, the term “ceasefire” holds more formality and implies a longer-lasting effect compared to “suspension.”

On the 16th, the Security Council voted on a draft resolution proposed by Russia, which called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the unimpeded provision of humanitarian assistance. However, due to opposition from the United States, Britain, and other countries, the resolution did not pass.

Similarly, on the 18th, the Security Council voted on a draft resolution put forward by Brazil. This draft resolution called for a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to facilitate humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. Although the resolution received 12 votes in favor from the Security Council, it was vetoed by the United States. This decision was met with disappointment and criticism from several nations, with Nebenzia accusing the US of “hypocrisy” and “double standards.”

The clash between the United States and Russia over the draft resolution on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues to unfold at the United Nations Security Council. The differing approaches and language used in these resolutions highlight the challenges faced in finding a consensus on this long-standing and complex issue.

