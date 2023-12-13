The United States and the United Kingdom imposed new sanctions against the terrorist group Hamas

The United States and Britain have announced a new round of sanctions against the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas for its attack against Israel on October 7. The measure targets key officials who perpetuate Hamas’s violent agenda by representing the group’s interests abroad and managing its finances. The US Treasury Department explained that Hamas relies heavily on networks of well-placed officials and allies to fundraise and support its military activities in Gaza.

The United States sanctioned eight people linked to Hamas in Gaza and abroad, while the United Kingdom sanctioned another seven, including the organization’s co-founder Mahmoud Zahar. The US Treasury Department froze the assets of Ali Baraka, the Palestinian group’s foreign affairs chief, who operates from Lebanon and publicly defended the massacre in southern Israel and tried to justify the hostage taking. It also sanctioned other Hamas leaders in various positions.

The State Department reported in a statement that those sanctioned are members of Hamas who represent the group’s interests and manage its finances abroad. The US and UK sanctions aim to dismantle Hamas’s financing networks and prevent and deter its terrorist activity.

The United States has been increasing pressure on the Palestinian group since the October attack, which killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took about 240 hostages, according to Israeli authorities. Israel responded with airstrikes and a ground operation. According to the Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip, controlled by Hamas, thousands of people, mostly women and children, have died as a result.

London also announced sanctions against seven people linked to Hamas in order to cut off their access to finances and impose travel restrictions. The sanctions aim to further isolate Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The US and UK sanctions against Hamas and its leaders demonstrate a firm commitment to countering terrorism and holding perpetrators accountable. (With information from AFP and EFE)

