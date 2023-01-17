The picture shows on November 16, 2022, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, held a press conference at the Pentagon after holding a virtual meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Liaison Group. (Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

[Look at China News, January 17, 2023](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Cheng Wen) On January 16 (Monday) there were more than 600 peopleUkrainesoldiers inGermanyof U.S. bases to receive five-week joint arms andtactical trainingThe next day, US Army General and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark.milli(Mark Milley) personally visited the training of the Ukrainian Army.This is part of the US’s expanded training program for the Ukrainian army to help the Ukrainian army improve combat skills and resistRussiaof invasion wars and defend their country.

According to the Associated Press, for the first time in the nearly 11 months of war since Russia’s massive invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, this is the first time that journalists have had extensive access to various parts of Ukrainian military training.

On Monday (January 16), media reporters were allowed to follow General Milley and watch him interact with Ukrainian and American soldiers and commanders participating in the training, but they were not allowed to report specific conversations with Ukrainian soldiers or take any photos or video.

The U.S. has been training European allies at the U.S. Army training base in Grafenwoehr in Bavaria, Germany, for years. But shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, the U.S. military also began limited training of Ukrainian troops, focusing on the use of various U.S.-supplied weapons systems, such as howitzers.

Last month, the Pentagon announced that it would expand training to hone the combat skills of the Ukrainian military. The five-week course will teach them to effectively move and coordinate their company and battalion units in combat while employing combined artillery, armor and ground forces.

Training will include both classroom instruction and field exercises, starting with small classes and progressing to larger units. The training culminates in complex combat maneuvers that bring together entire battalion and headquarters units.

The five-week training course at Grafenwall was conducted by the U.S. Army’s 7th Army Training Command.

Now is the hour of urgency. Over the next five weeks, Ukrainian soldiers will be trained in the weapons, armored vehicles and more advanced combat techniques that will be crucial to defending their country against an invading Russia.

U.S. Army General and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Milley said in a meeting with U.S. military commanders on Monday (January 16) afternoon: “This is not a regular rotation. This is one of those moments. If you want to make a difference, this is it.” .”

General Milley visited the sprawling Grafenwall training base, laughing and joking with soldiers as he walked through the training area, asking them about their combat experiences and talking to them about their missions.

Milley also spent nearly two hours at “Camp Kherson,” a section of the training base named after a city in southern Ukraine where Ukrainian forces scored a key victory against Russia last year. More than 600 Ukrainian soldiers started their expanded training program at the “Kherson Camp” on Sunday, January 15.

En route to Europe on Sunday (15th), General Milley told two reporters traveling with him that the complex training – combining a series of new weapons, artillery, tanks and other combat vehicles that are being shipped to Ukraine – will be to help the Ukrainian military. The key to launching a counteroffensive to retake territories occupied by Russia.

Milley also said Sunday that the goal of the training is that when new weapons and equipment are shipped to Ukraine, these newly trained Ukrainian troops can use them “sometime before the spring rains.” of”.

Colonel Dave Milley, spokesman for General Milley. “The urgency is clear and these soldiers are going to fight to defend their country,” said Army Col. Dave Butler.

At the same time, Western analysts pointed to signs that Russia is preparing for a protracted war, with the Russian military command preparing to expand its mobilization efforts.

On the Ukrainian battlefield, Ukrainian troops faced fierce fighting in the eastern province of Donetsk, where the Russian military claimed control of the salt mining town of Soledar. Ukraine claims its military is still fighting. But if Russian forces take control of Soledar, it would allow them to move closer to the larger city of Bakhmut, where fighting has been going on for months.

Russia also resumed a wide-ranging missile attack on Ukraine from January 14 to 16 (Saturday to Monday), including Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, Kharkiv, the largest city in the northeast, and Kharkiv, an important city in the southeast. Dnipro, where the death toll of Ukrainian civilians in a bombed apartment building in Dnipro has risen to 40.

Military analysts believe the Russian move reflects growing desperation.

