The United States called for unity to stop the attacks by the Houthi rebels in the Red Sea: “It is an international challenge that demands collective action”

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Addresses International Conference at Navy’s Fifth Fleet Headquarters

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III called for global unity to stop the attacks by Shiite Houthi rebels during his address to an international conference held at the Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain. Austin highlighted the impact of the attacks on the world economy, emphasizing the need for collective action to prevent the insurgents from threatening commercial maritime transportation.

During the virtual ministerial meeting, Austin announced the establishment of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a major new multinational security initiative aimed at addressing the challenges posed by the attacks carried out by the Houthi rebels. The conference included ministers, defense chiefs, and senior representatives from 43 countries, as well as the European Union and NATO.

The Pentagon also announced the formation of a military coalition led by the United States and consisting of 10 countries, including the United Kingdom, France, and Spain. This coalition, known as Operation Prosperity Guardian, will operate under the umbrella of the international naval force Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).

US Navy Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, who commands the CMF, provided details on the attacks carried out by the Houthi rebels, including more than 100 incidents involving unmanned aerial systems and ballistic missiles targeting merchant ships from over 35 different nations.

Austin urged conference participants to join U.S.-led and other international efforts to restore security in the Red Sea and deter future Houthi aggression. He also emphasized the impact of the attacks on global trade, with international shipping companies having to divert their routes and adding weeks to the delivery of goods and key materials.

Following the coalition’s announcement, the Houthi rebels declared that they would continue their attacks on ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea. The attacks on ships have caused major shipping companies, including Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, and BP, to suspend their operations in the Red Sea, posing a significant disruption to international maritime trade.

