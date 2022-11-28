NEW YORK – The launch of the spacecraft Shenzhou-15 scheduled for tomorrow, November 29, will be followed by Nasa with great concern and not for its success. The United States they fear that the Chinese is starting to overcome them in the conquest of space. The admission comes from the director of the US Space Force staff, the general Nina Armagnoaccording to which Beijing’s progress in both the military and technological fields are allowing the Chinese to rapidly climb the ranks of space programs in the most developed countries.

“I believe