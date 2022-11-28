Home World The United States fears overtaking China in the conquest of space: “Progress at incredible speed”
World

The United States fears overtaking China in the conquest of space: “Progress at incredible speed”

by admin
The United States fears overtaking China in the conquest of space: “Progress at incredible speed”

NEW YORK – The launch of the spacecraft Shenzhou-15 scheduled for tomorrow, November 29, will be followed by Nasa with great concern and not for its success. The United States they fear that the Chinese is starting to overcome them in the conquest of space. The admission comes from the director of the US Space Force staff, the general Nina Armagnoaccording to which Beijing’s progress in both the military and technological fields are allowing the Chinese to rapidly climb the ranks of space programs in the most developed countries.

“I believe

See also  Pakistani tourists gather to appreciate the snow brew tragedy, many people were killed in the car-News-cnBeta.COM

You may also like

Foreign media: U.S. relaxes oil sanctions on Venezuela,...

China, Xi Jinping’s dilemma in the face of...

Bird emergency in the United States: 1.8 million...

From Russian gas to the war in Ukraine:...

Boeing proposes a new “hybrid” weapon for Ukraine...

Japanese government: The number of newborns in Japan...

“Gaslighting” the word of 2022 for the US...

The fire in Xinjiang has created a second...

Brexit, the great escape of European doctors. And...

U.S. inflation-cutting bill pissing off Europe?EU urges U.S....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy