The United States fines a company $300 million for selling tech devices to Chinese firm Huawei

The US Department of Commerce Wednesday he imposed a $300 million fine to technology company Seagate, accusing it of violating regulations on the sale and export of some devices to the Chinese company Huawei, in particular hard drives. The fine was imposed by the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), which within the Commerce Department is responsible for controlling exports and protecting the economic interests of the United States: the fine is the largest among those imposed so far by the BIS , and it is the latest in a series of measures taken by the United States to counter the sale of sophisticated technologies to Huawei.

According to the BIS, Seagate sold more than $1 billion worth of goods to Huawei, violating some technology export regulations introduced in 2020 during Donald Trump’s presidency. The rules introduced important restrictions on the sale of a number of products to Huawei: they had been introduced in August 2020, following some others decided in the previous year, but the following month Seagate had announced that it intended to continue business with Huawei. According to the BIS, the company has sold more than 7 million hard drives to Huawei since the introduction of the restrictions. Seagate did he know which will pay the fine just imposed in installments of 15 million dollars every three months, starting from October 2023 and for the next 5 years.

