The United States has announced that it will send weapons to Taiwan

The US government announced on Friday that it will send a first tranche of $345 million of weapons to Taiwan as part of a larger $1 billion plan. It is the first time that the United States has supplied weapons directly from its arsenal to Taiwan, the small Asian country which is not recognized by most countries in the world and which China claims as its own: for this reason, most likely, the announcement could be a new element in the confrontation between the United States and China.

The US government has released few details of the plan precisely because it is a delicate issue from a diplomatic point of view. A former Defense Department official, quoted and Politico and remained anonymous, said that ammunition for small arms and MQ-9 Reaper military drones will be sent.

Previously the Taiwanese government had already received weapons from the United States, but by purchasing them. Now, however, the United States will provide them under the Presidential Drawdown Authority, a mechanism by which the US president can authorize the shipment of weapons from his arsenal to other countries. It’s the same process used to send weapons to Ukraine.

“We take our duty to improve Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities very seriously,” said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. Recently, some top US officials such as Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, and Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, have visited Beijing in an attempt to soften relations between China and the United States, but without achieving great results.

In recent months, China had violated Taiwan’s airspace and carried out military exercises and simulated attacks around the island, which had helped fuel the tension between the two countries and which partly explains the reason for the announcement on the weapons. The Chinese ambassador in Washington, Liu Pengyu, has said that China is “firmly opposed” to the United States sending weapons to Taiwan, and has called on the US government to stop “jeopardizing peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”.

