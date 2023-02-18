The United States has accused Russia of “crimes against humanity” for the actions of Russian soldiers in Ukraine since the invasion of the country began. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, a major annual event that has brought together major world leaders since 1962, Vice-President Kamala Harris said:

We have examined the evidence, we know the legal standards and there is no doubt that these are crimes against humanity. The United States has formally determined that Russia has committed crimes against humanity.

The Munich Security Conference is not an appointment organized by one or more governments, but by private individuals: in the early years it hosted representatives of the allied countries of Germany and NATO members, then it was expanded to include other leaders, but always with a focus on safety.

One of the main topics of the conference this year was precisely the war in Ukraine and Harris accused Russia of “systematic and large-scale attacks against the civilian population”. In particular, the vice president described some of the atrocities that followed the Russian invasion, including the attacks on civilians in Bucha and the bombing of the Mariupol theater.

Harris reiterated that the US government will continue to support international investigations into the matter and that anyone guilty of war crimes, as well as the superiors who have permitted them, will have to answer in court.

It is certainly not the first time since the beginning of the war that Russia has been accused of crimes against humanity: Ukraine has done so several times, denouncing indiscriminate bombing of civilian targets and crimes committed by Russian soldiers in occupied cities, but also the majority of international observers. Already at the end of February 2022, Karim Ahmad Khan, Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, launched an investigation “because there are reasonable grounds for believing that both war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed”.

Crimes against humanity are one of the subjects of judgment of the International Criminal Court, which is based in The Hague. Its competencies were defined in 2002 by the Rome Statute, which however Ukraine has never signed and Russia has never ratified, as well as the United States. Crimes against humanity include 15 different cases, including war rape, genocide, ethnic cleansing, mass extermination, deportation, enforced disappearance and torture. However, the International Criminal Court only has jurisdiction over countries that have ratified the Rome Statute, which makes it unlikely that Russian military or political leaders could be prosecuted.

