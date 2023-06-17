The United States has imposed restrictions on the entry of Ugandan government officials, in response to Uganda’s tough law against LGBT+ people

Matthew Miller, spokesman for the US State Department, said on Friday that restrictions were imposed on the issuance of visas to enter US territory for some Ugandan government officials, without specifying which ones. Miller he said that the US government has taken these measures in response to human rights abuses and violations by the government of Uganda. He spoke in particular of the harsh law against LGBT+ people promulgated at the end of May by the President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni: it provides for many years in prison and sometimes the death penalty for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer people.

Among other things, the law provides for life imprisonment for anyone who has sexual relations with people of the same sex and the death penalty for anyone convicted of “aggravated homosexuality”, a term by which the law defines homosexual relations with minors under the age of 18 , disabled people, received by threatening the other person or while the other person was unconscious. The law has been extensively criticized due to its punitive nature by politicians, activists, human rights organizations from all over the world and also by the United Nations. Last month, US President Joe Biden called it a “tragic violation of universal human rights” and threatened economic sanctions against Uganda.

– Read also: Uganda’s harsh law against LGBTQ+ people