The United States has ordered the partial evacuation of its embassy in Niger after last week’s coup

On Wednesday, the US State Department ordered the evacuation of some US embassy staff in Niamey, the capital of Niger, the West African state where a coup was carried out last week. The US State Department he said that the embassy will in any case remain open: some staff members will be evacuated with their families, the so-called “non-emergency” personnel, but for now those who carry out the functions most strictly necessary for diplomatic activity will remain. There is no information on when the evacuation operations will begin. Hundreds of foreign nationals have already been evacuated following the coup in Niger.

