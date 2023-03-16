The US Army European Command has released the video of the mid-air collision that took place on Tuesday between one of its drones and a Russian fighter plane, which caused the drone to fall into the waters of the Black Sea. The episode is considered the most serious accident between a US military vehicle and a Russian one since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. The video shows the most important moments of the air encounter – which would have lasted about forty minutes – through the images of the rear camera of the MQ-9 Reaper drone, which left unmanned from a base in Romania for a reconnaissance flight of about 10 hours.

The images confirm the US version of the incident: the Pentagon had accused Russia of hitting the drone with an “irresponsible maneuver”, while the Russian version was that the Russian fighter plane had approached for a necessary reconnaissance and that the drone crashed after making a sudden maneuver.

In the video, the camera captures the drone’s tail and propeller, which are mounted at the rear. A Russian Sukhoi SU-27 fighter is seen approaching the drone: when it has almost reached it, it initiates a fuel release procedure. The same operation is performed a second time, at even shorter distances: in this case the plane hits the drone, the camera loses its signal for about a minute, after which it resumes, framing the damaged propeller.

Official footage released by the U.S. Air Force of the collision between a Russian Su-27 and US MQ-9 over the Black Sea. pic.twitter.com/kZaYUyXzVm — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 16, 2023

At this point the damaged drone begins an inevitable controlled descent towards the Black Sea, crashing into international waters southwest of the Crimea.

During the descent, according to reports from two officials a CNN, remote operators would have deleted sensitive files from the drone’s software, in order to prevent military secrets from falling into Russian hands. However, Russia has hinted that it will try to recover the sunken US drone and has already started some search operations.