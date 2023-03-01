The United States has repeatedly abused the “one-vote veto” right to restart the WTO Appellate Body’s proposal to select new judges blocked

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-01 07:31

Xinhua News Agency, Geneva, February 28. At the World Trade Organization Dispute Settlement Body meeting held on February 27, the proposal proposed by 127 WTO members to restart the selection process for new judges of the Appellate Body was rejected due to the opposition of the United States. This is the 63rd time the proposal has been blocked.

Speaking on behalf of the above-mentioned 127 WTO members, Guatemala said that the large number of co-signers of the proposal reflects the common concern of WTO members on the current situation of the Appellate Body. The suspension of the Appellate Body has seriously affected the WTO dispute settlement mechanism and damaged the interests of members.

Speaking at the meeting, the U.S. representative opposed the proposal on the grounds that the WTO “needs fundamental reform to ensure the well-functioning dispute settlement mechanism”.

According to the WTO’s rules of procedure, all major decisions of the organization need to be negotiated by 164 members and reach a consensus before they can be made. This means that any member has a “one-vote veto” right. In recent years, the United States has repeatedly abused the WTO mechanism to unilaterally obstruct the selection of new members of the Appellate Body.

At the meeting that day, representatives of more than 20 WTO members spoke in support of the proposal. In his speech, the representative of Nigeria reiterated the importance of the two-level dispute settlement mechanism of the WTO to the stability and predictability of the multilateral trading system, and emphasized the necessity of breaking the current deadlock.

The dispute settlement mechanism is an important pillar of the WTO. Since its establishment, the WTO’s dispute settlement body has accepted nearly 600 trade disputes among members, maintaining the stability and predictability of the international trade environment. In December 2019, due to the United States obstructing the selection of new judges for the Appellate Body, the Appellate Body, the “Supreme Court” of global trade, was officially suspended due to lack of staff, and the dispute settlement function of the WTO was also partially paralyzed.