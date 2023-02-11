Home World The United States has shot down an unidentified object flying at high altitude over Alaska
World

The United States has shot down an unidentified object flying at high altitude over Alaska

by admin
The United States has shot down an unidentified object flying at high altitude over Alaska

The US Department of Defense said it shot down a high-flying object over Alaska on Friday night. Department spokesman John Kirby said at a government news conference that it was similar in volume to “a small car,” “much, much smaller” than the Chinese balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. The object was about 12,000 meters above sea level and could have endangered civilian flights, Kirby explained, so since it was over a sparsely populated area, Biden ordered it shot down, “out of an excess of caution”. Previously a fighter had approached the object and the crew could see that there were no people on board.

For the moment it is not known where the object came from, or if it was involved in espionage activities. Kirby said US intelligence had been aware of his presence since Thursday.

See also  Amsterdam, the trial for the murder of journalist De Vries opens: the Mocro maffia at the bar

You may also like

The American asked for a timeout in the...

The newborn saved under the rubble – Corriere...

Thefts, escapes and atomic girls

A number of foreign media condemned US sanctions...

Attack in Jerusalem, a child and a 20-year-old...

FTTH, the WINDTRE offer that can be activated...

Coach Alberto Zaccheroni hospitalized in intensive care at...

In the face of “Beixi” breaking news, why...

here is the program for the week

LEV Festival announces the first names of its...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy