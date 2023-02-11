The US Department of Defense said it shot down a high-flying object over Alaska on Friday night. Department spokesman John Kirby said at a government news conference that it was similar in volume to “a small car,” “much, much smaller” than the Chinese balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. The object was about 12,000 meters above sea level and could have endangered civilian flights, Kirby explained, so since it was over a sparsely populated area, Biden ordered it shot down, “out of an excess of caution”. Previously a fighter had approached the object and the crew could see that there were no people on board.

For the moment it is not known where the object came from, or if it was involved in espionage activities. Kirby said US intelligence had been aware of his presence since Thursday.