The United States is destroying its last chemical weapons

The United States has announced that in the coming days it will complete the last operations to destroy and dispose of all chemical weapons in the US arsenal (or at least those declared by the government). The latest disposal operation involves the destruction of about 50,000 rockets filled with sarin, a particular type of nerve gas. The destruction of these weapons, the subject of decades of debate in the United States and beyond, is foreseen by the Chemical Weapons Convention 1997to which 193 countries have joined, including the United States.

The chemical weapons destroyed or in the process of being destroyed are various: projectiles, cluster bombs and mines filled with nerve gas, tanks full of toxic substances that can be loaded onto aircraft and then sprayed on targets below. However, we generally speak of weapons filled with a chemical agent and equipped with an explosive charge that allows it to be spread in the form of a vapor capable of causing even lethal inflammation once it comes into contact with the skin, eyes and respiratory tract.

In the United States these types of weapons have been stored for decades in a series of underground reinforced concrete bunkers, often near farmland.

The last two chemical weapons destruction operations took place one in Pueblo, Colorado, with the dismantling of a final cache that contained about 2,600 tons of mustard gas, a chemical also known as “mustard gas”. The latest operation is concluding in a depot in Kentucky, where the sarin-laden rockets that will be destroyed have been stored since the 1940s. After that operation, all chemical weapons declared on US soil will have been eliminated: according to the New York Times it could happen as early as Friday, or in any case in the next few days.

In concrete terms, the destruction operations consist of a complex procedure in which a series of robot-like machines disassemble and disassemble the weapons, depriving them of the chemical content and destroying their casings after having washed them at high temperatures. The extracted chemical content is instead destroyed with a process called neutralizationin which it is mixed with hot water and sodium hydroxide, then verifying that the chemical agent has actually been destroyed.

Il New York Times he recounted, for example, the destruction of the bullets loaded with mustard gas, which together with the mortars made up the8.5 percent of the stockpile of chemical weapons supplied to the United States at the end of the Cold War, equal to 30.610 total tons. In the Colorado depot the bullets were drilled and emptied of their contents with a suction system: the casing was subsequently washed and heated to over 600 degrees, producing scrap metal which some conveyor belts led to a large dumpster, and the contents chemical was destroyed by neutralization.

These are all operations that require skilled men and women, who work wearing protective overalls and gloves and who, before proceeding with the destruction of the weapons, pass them under X-rays to check that they are not damaged and that they are not leaking. If this were the case, a further and different destruction procedure is envisaged, with a detonation inside a vault.

According to available information, the United States last used chemical weapons in battle during World War I, from 1915 to 1918. But during the Vietnam War, between 1955 and 1975, they used the Agent Orange, a powerful herbicide that is very harmful to humans.

The use of chemical weapons in warfare was prohibited right after the First World War, by the Geneva protocol of 1925: however, the protocol only forbade their use, and not their development, production and possession, and nerve agents such as sarins were developed at a later time.

Over the decades, the United States continued to build up chemical weapons production and storage facilities in several states, arguing that they had a predominantly deterrent function, i.e. a dissuasion from using them against other states, showing that they were ready to use them in response.

The discussion on the desirability of destroying chemical weapons began above all in the 1960s: in 1968, in particular, about 5,000 sheep in Utah died on land adjacent to a site where the US army was testing a nerve gas. Lobbying began from activist groups and political parties opposed to the production and stockpiling of weapons of this type, and discussions began about how best to get rid of them.

The Army initially proposed loading them onto ships and destroying them at sea, as has been done with other chemical weapons in the past, but encountered aharsh opposition especially by environmental groups. Another plan involved destroying the weapons in incinerators, but even in this case there was a lot of opposition from those who feared the potential toxic pollution deriving from the burning of chemical agents. However, some weapons were burned in plants in several states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Oregon, Utah, and one on Johnston Atoll in the Pacific.

More recently, new techniques have been developed to destroy chemical weapons without burning them, which are being used in current operations.

The Chemical Weapons Convention of 1997 was the first multilateral disarmament agreement in the world which provided for the elimination of an entire category of weapons of mass destruction within a pre-established period of time. According to the original provisions of the agreement, the destruction of chemical weapons should have been completed within a few years and cost about 1.5 billion dollars: it is being completed now, with decades of delay, and at a cost that according to estimates CITED dal New York Times it is around 42 billion dollars.

According to data cited on the Convention’s website, to date 99 percent of the chemical weapons declared by the states that possessed them and that have ratified the agreement have been destroyed. The United Kingdom concluded its destruction operations in 2007, India in 2009 and Russia in 2017. However, there are states that have not signed the Convention, such as Egypt or North Korea, states that have not ratified, such as Israel, and states that even if they ratified it may have kept some stockpiles of undeclared chemical weapons, as is believed to be the case with the Russia.

Some terrorist groups are also in possession of chemical weapons: according to IHS Conflict Monitor, an intelligence collection and analysis service based in London, the Islamic State used rudimentary chemical weapons at least 52 times in Iraq and Syria from 2014 to 2016.

