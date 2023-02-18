According to a report on the US “Aviation Weekly” website on the 16th, an amateur club called the “Northern Illinois Bottle Cap Balloon Brigade” in Illinois, USA announced on the 15th that one of its small globe-trotting balloons “missed in flight.” While the club has not made a public accusation, Aviation Week says circumstantial evidence suggests their balloon was likely one of the high-altitude objects previously shot down by the U.S. Air Force. The article stated that the silver-painted balloon disappeared after reporting its last position about 12,000 meters above the west coast of Alaska on February 10. According to predictions, it will float over the Yukon Territory of Canada on February 11. Coincidentally, on the same day, American warplanes shot down an unidentified object of similar description and altitude in the same area.

According to the Aviation Week article, the descriptions of the three unidentified objects shot down between Feb. 10 and Feb. 12 all match the shape, altitude and payload of small, miniature balloons. Typically used by hobbyists, educators and scientists, the balloons cost $12 to $180 each, depending on the model.

For a period of time, American public opinion has frequently hyped that these so-called unidentified high-altitude objects are related to China. On the 16th, US President Biden stated that there is no evidence that the three unidentified high-altitude objects are related to China. When Biden finished the press conference and turned to leave, many reporters shouted and asked their own questions.

American reporter:Are you overreacting on this? Mr. President, there are criticisms that the United States overreacted in this matter because of political pressure. (What do you think?)

US President Joe Biden:Come to my office and ask this question when your colleagues are more polite.

Edward Snowden, who exposed the US government’s large-scale surveillance program, reposted the “Aviation Weekly” report on social media on the 17th and said, “Don’t tell me, the US government hastily dispatched fighter planes and launched 400,000 worth of drones throughout February. A $10,000 missile turned out to be a $12 local fan club balloon.”