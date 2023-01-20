The United States provides Ukraine with additional security assistance worth 2.5 billion U.S. dollars. Putin emphasizes the protection of Russian military needs

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 20th: The US government announced on the 19th that it will provide additional security assistance worth 2.5 billion US dollars to Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the 18th that ensuring the needs of the Russian armed forces is the current primary task of Russian military enterprises, and the Russian government is providing support for military enterprises in various fields.

——According to the statement released by the US Department of Defense on the 19th, the weapons provided this time include 8 sets of “Avenger” air defense missile systems, 59 “Bradley” infantry fighting vehicles and 350 high-mobility multi-purpose wheeled vehicles Wait. This is the 30th time since August 2021 that U.S. President Biden has exercised the executive power of the president to directly approve funds for aid to Ukraine.

——US Secretary of Defense Austin held talks with German Defense Minister Pistorius in Berlin on the 19th. Recently, there have been obvious differences between the two countries in terms of military aid to Ukraine. In the past few days, the United States has urged Germany to unilaterally provide tanks to Ukraine without success. German Chancellor Scholz said in Davos, Switzerland on the 18th when answering reporters’ questions that Germany never acts alone, but will act in tandem with other countries, especially the United States.

——Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his inspection of military enterprises in St. Petersburg on the 18th that ensuring the needs of the Russian armed forces is the current top priority of Russian military enterprises. The Russian government is providing support to military enterprises in multiple fields, including providing funds for enterprises to solve current financial problems, helping them expand production and manufacture most needed new products, etc.

——Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba and Defense Minister Reznikov issued a joint statement on the 19th, saying that in view of the fact that Russia still maintains a huge numerical advantage in terms of military strength and equipment and that the conflict is facing a full-scale escalation, Ukraine calls on Canada, Denmark, and Finland China, Germany and other countries, as well as other countries with corresponding capabilities, established the “International Tank Alliance” to make tangible contributions to supporting Uzbekistan.

——Russian President’s Press Secretary Peskov said on the 19th that the act of discussing providing Ukraine with weapons that can strike the Russian mainland is dangerous in itself. This would mean escalating the conflict to a new level, which is clearly not conducive to European and global security.

——Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmegal posted on social media on the 19th that the next Ukrainian reconstruction meeting will be held in London in June this year. Ukraine will use international support to achieve the fastest recovery. In addition, Ukraine looks forward to the next meeting Reach a corresponding legal mechanism to force Russia to bear the main compensation for Uzbekistan’s losses.

——The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the 19th, saying that in view of the new sanctions imposed by the New Zealand government on Russia, in response, Russia banned 31 New Zealand citizens from entering the country indefinitely, including government officials, journalists and social activists.

——NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Jevana said on the 18th that NATO member states should increase the production of weapons and ammunition to make long-term preparations for the Ukraine crisis. Jevana said in a speech before the NATO Military Council meeting that day that it is dangerous to underestimate Russia, which is preparing for a protracted conflict. NATO must also prepare for the long term. (Participating reporters: Deng Xianlai, Li Dongxu, Zhao Bing, Geng Pengyu, Ren Ke)