The United States they have shot down the Chinese spy balloon. After days in which tension between the two countries had risen due to the incursion of the medium of Beijing in the US skies, Washingtonwho considered his passage a threat from the People’s Republic, decided to hit it and let it fall into the waters of the Atlantic before starting operations to recover the debris. According to US media, the order came directly from the president Joe Biden who, following the advice of military leaders, waited for the vehicle to arrive on the waters of the Atlantic to avoid damage on land caused by the debris. The president followed the operation fromAir Force Onewith which you are traveling to Camp David. However, the case is not an isolated episode: a second Chinese device it has been sighted over Latin America. The information comes directly from the Pentagon: “We are receiving reports of a balloon in transit in Latin America. We now assess that it is another Chinese surveillance balloon,” the general said Patrick Ryder in a statement to Cnn. It would have been spotted in Colombia e Costa Rica over 21,000 meters high.

Yesterday the US secretary of state, Antony Blink, postponed his visit to China due to the balloon intrusion into US airspace. But on this point Beijing launches a rather eloquent message: “Managing bilateral relations is the task of the diplomacy, especially on ‘unexpected’ situations, relying on “calm and prudence”. In a note from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the response to Blinken’s announcement was that “in fact, neither side has ever announced that there would be a visit. It is a US matter to have made their latest announcement (on the postponement of Blinken’s visit, ed) and we respect that,” it continues.

Beijing has also provided an explanation on “unintentional entry of a Chinese unmanned airship in US airspace” claiming that it was an accident “due to force majeure, the Chinese side has verified and communicated to the American side”. The balloon, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, is a civilian airship used for research purposes, mainly meteorological”. Due to westerly winds and limited self-steering capabilities, “the airship deviated greatly from its planned course. This is a completely unexpected situation caused by force majeure and the facts are very clear”. For the US, overflights over US territory, including “a nuclear missile base”, has been hailed as one of China‘s most aggressive intelligence-gathering maneuvers in recent years. For the Pentagon it is a spy balloon.

Furthermore, China “always acts in strict accordance with international law and respects the sovereign integrity of all countries. We have no intention of violating and have never violated the territory or airspace of any sovereign country.” While some politicians and media in the United States – it is the accusation – have publicized the story “to attack and defame China. The Chinese side is strongly against this. Maintaining contacts and communication at all levels is an important common understanding reached by the Chinese and US presidents in their meeting in Bali”, last November on the sidelines of the G20. And “one of the tasks of the diplomatic teams of both sides is to adequately manage bilateral relations”.

China and the United States “must remain focused, communicate in a timely manner, avoid misjudgments and manage differences in the face of unexpected situations,” said the Chinese Communist Party’s head of diplomacy – according to a statement released by Beijing – during a a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken regarding the affair of the Chinese balloon intercepted on US territory. The two sides, the note reads, discussed how to handle the unexpected situation in a “cold and Wang Yi professional”. As a responsible country, “China strictly abides by international law. We do not accept any speculation or unfounded propaganda,” added Wang, who was promoted just over a month ago from the position of foreign minister to head diplomacy of the Communist Party of China.