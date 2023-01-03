original title:

The United States, Britain and other countries “imposed restrictions on the entry of Chinese tourists” caused controversy. American experts: completely wrong direction

[Global Times Comprehensive Report]As China optimizes the management of personnel exchanges between China and foreign countries, some countries have begun to welcome passengers departing from China. But at the same time, considering multiple factors such as preventing the import and spread of the epidemic, some countries have tightened their entry policies for passengers departing from China amid controversy.

According to a report by Yonhap News Agency on January 2, all personnel entering South Korea via passenger ships or flights from China must undergo nucleic acid testing from the 2nd, and must submit a new crown nucleic acid test within 48 hours before boarding or a rapid antigen test within 24 hours from the 5th. Negative certificates, short-term stayers must undergo nucleic acid testing immediately after entering the country, and wait for the test results at a designated place. According to a Reuters report on January 1, the Australian Ministry of Health issued a statement on the same day stating that starting from January 5, all inbound passengers from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours before boarding.

Prior to this, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, etc. also updated their entry requirements for Chinese tourists.

According to a report by Euronews TV on the 1st, so far, only France, Italy and Spain in the European Union have updated relevant regulations on Chinese tourists. EU officials have yet to agree on a position. A spokesman for the German Federal Ministry of Health said that there is currently no sign that the current outbreak in China requires corresponding travel restrictions; Austria emphasized that Chinese tourists traveling to Europe can bring economic benefits. Sweden, which will hold the EU’s rotating presidency from January 1, said that EU countries will hold a meeting to discuss joint countermeasures against Chinese immigrants.

Experts from many scientific research institutions in the United States said that it is meaningless to impose entry restrictions on Chinese tourists. The “Washington Post” reported that Christian Anderson, an American immunology expert, believed that the fear of a new mutated strain in China was “completely misdirected.” Jeffrey Sharman, an epidemiologist at Columbia University in the United States, said, “The purpose of the travel ban seems to be to keep the virus out of the country, but given that the virus is everywhere, it makes no sense to do so.” Saskia Popescu, an assistant professor in the biodefense program at George Mason University’s Schall School of Policy and Government, said that although the world is better equipped to deal with the epidemic than it was in 2020, the various restrictions imposed by countries in response to China‘s reopening still show that However, the world still has major shortcomings in responding to the epidemic in a united manner.

German news TV said on the 1st that the German government warned against alarmist talk. The three political parties of the German coalition government have publicly opposed the implementation of epidemic restrictions on passengers from China. Christian Dougnas, a health policy expert from the Liberal Democratic Party, warned against creating panic.

On December 27, 2022, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated at a press conference that at present, all parties need to fight the epidemic scientifically and work together to ensure the safety of people from all countries, maintain the stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain, and promote the recovery of the world economy. . China always believes that the epidemic prevention measures of various countries should be scientific and appropriate, and should not affect normal personnel exchanges.

Yonhap News Agency reported on the 2nd that that day was the first day of compulsory nucleic acid testing for Chinese immigrants, and there was chaos at Incheon Airport. A South Korean who was judged positive in the test and was forced to stay at home said that although the epidemic in China is spreading rapidly and appropriate control is necessary, the mandatory nucleic acid testing policy was implemented too suddenly. The Korea Times quoted a staff member of a travel agency in Seoul as saying that the government’s latest entry control measures against China may “throw cold water on the industry’s hopes of recovery”. Another source said that if South Korea’s border control with China continues into the peak tourist season, it will become a big problem for the travel industry.

A few days ago, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida requested to cancel the direct flights between New Chitose, Fukuoka and Naha airports to and from Hong Kong after December 30, 2022. The “Okinawa Times” reported that the Hong Kong route in Naha, Okinawa had just reopened in October last year. The tourism industry in Okinawa Prefecture was looking forward to overseas tourists and expressed strong opposition to the Japanese government’s sudden request to suspend the Hong Kong route. The companies and groups involved last month asked the Japanese government to withdraw its request for a shutdown. Due to opposition from the industry, the Japanese government eventually had to withdraw the policy.

“It is certain to hinder consumption potential.” Gao Lingyun, a researcher at the Institute of World Economics and Politics of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times reporter that from an economic point of view, China, as the world‘s second largest economy, is an important source of global economic growth. The new anti-epidemic regulations for Chinese tourists issued by countries such as the United States, Britain, France, and South Korea will hinder China from releasing its consumption potential to the global market.

At the same time, many media reported the expectation of Chinese tourists restarting their international journeys. “There is a travel boom in China“, Germany’s “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” stated that countries such as Cambodia, Thailand and Australia are eagerly waiting for the return of Chinese investors and tourists. According to Vietnam.com, various local governments and tourism companies in Vietnam welcomed Chinese tourists back to Vietnam and quickly started planning to bring Vietnamese tourists to China.

Global Times correspondent and special correspondent in Japan, the United States, Germany, and South Korea Yue Linwei Li Zhun Aoki Zhang Jing

Global Times reporter Ding Yazhi