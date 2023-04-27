Home » The United States to send nuclear-powered submarines to South Korea to respond to threats from North Korea
US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday they announced a major new deal to respond to growing threats from North Korea. The agreement provides, among other things, for the United States to send nuclear submarines (which are so called because they use an engine powered by a nuclear reactor) to South Korea, which will have the aim of discouraging a possible attack by North Korea .

It will be the first time in more than 30 years that the United States will send nuclear submarines to South Korea: it did so frequently between the 1970s and 1980s, but stopped in 1991 after North Korea agreed to sign an agreement denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

In the following years, however, that agreement had been repeatedly violated by North Korea, which had continued to test nuclear weapons. The North Korean regime has also recently intensified tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), capable of carrying a nuclear weapon in its warhead several thousand kilometers away and also capable of reaching the United States.

