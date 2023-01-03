The United States ushered in a new year’s crit: the election of the Speaker of the House of Representatives has not seen a stalemate in a century



News from the Financial Associated Press on January 4 (edited by Shi Zhengcheng)On Tuesday local time in the United States, the 118th Congress officially opened after the mid-term elections. Just as Senate Majority Leader Schumer easily announced that the Senate had started to work, the House of Representatives, as expected, fell into a deadlock that had not been seen in a century.

For context, Republicans managed to regain control of the House of Representatives in the previously concluded midterm elections, but only controlled 222 of the 435 seats. As the most important agenda on the first day of the opening, the House of Representatives needs to elect a speaker before it can formally advance the work of the new Congress. To be elected speaker, at least 218 votes are required, which also paved the way for today’s farce.

Although McCarthy has long served as the leader of the Republican House of Representatives, he has never been able to obtain the full support of the caucus. Some ultra-conservative Republican lawmakers have opposed McCarthy as speaker in the past few months, and the voting results also show that McCarthy’s lack of votes is also higher than previously expected.

In the first round of voting for the speaker of the House of Representatives that just ended before press time,Of all the 434 lawmakers who voted today, Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy won only 203 votes, while Democratic minority leader Hakeem Jeffries won 212 votes from the Democratic caucus. Andy Biggs, who was promoted by the Liberal Caucus, got 10 votes, and another nine MPs voted for other candidates. All in all, neither candidate got enough votes.

(Voting site, source: Youtube) According to the rules,The House will need to keep voting non-stop until either candidate can get the 218 votes needed.The last time this happened was in 1923, when MPs had a total of nine rounds of voting to choose the speaker. In the history of the United States, the record for the deadlock in the election of the speaker of the House of Representatives occurred at the end of 1855. At that time, a total of 133 rounds of voting were conducted, which took more than two months. And shortly after that stalemate, in 1861, the United States broke out in the largest civil war ever.

Things have developed to this point, and the next thing that will be staged is the “Republican Civil War” in the House of Representatives.

When McCarthy entered Congress on Tuesday, he made it clear to reporters that there was no way he would voluntarily withdraw from the speaker’s race. “Right now we have members who are putting themselves first instead of coming together to put the country first, and we cannot reward that bad behaviour,” McCarthy said.

After negotiations and threats failed, people close to McCarthy told the media,At present, McCarthy’s strategy is to continue to participate in voting until the opponent gives up, which also means that this deadlock is heading towards farce.