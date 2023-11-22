The United States warned that the Wagner Group is preparing to provide air defense to Hezbollah and Iran

The White House has released declassified intelligence suggesting that the Wagner Group, a Russian private military company, has been preparing to provide air defense to the Lebanese Shiite militia party Hezbollah or Iran. According to White House Security Council spokesman John Kirby, this could be carried out under the direction of the Russian Government. The US has stated that it will closely monitor whether Wagner provides military equipment to Hezbollah or Iran and is prepared to use anti-terrorist sanctions against Russian individuals or entities that carry out these transfers.

US Intelligence has assessed that Iran has been calibrating its response to Israel’s military intervention in Gaza to avoid a direct conflict with Israel or the United States, while continuing to impose costs on its adversaries through related armed groups, despite Washington’s belief that Tehran does not have “perfect” control of these groups.

In response to the launching of projectiles from Lebanon, the Israeli Army attacked targets of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah on Monday, using “tanks, a fighter jet and a helicopter” to attack “Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon”. The Army also announced that it recorded an attempted attack from Lebanon with three drones and another 25 shots of projectiles, some of which were intercepted by its air defense systems.

These attacks mark a new day of violence in the border area, where armed clashes between Israel and Palestinian militias in Lebanon and Hezbollah have occurred daily. According to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant, Hezbollah has launched more than 1,000 projectiles towards Israel since the current escalation of tension on the border, with at least 103 deaths recorded since the beginning of hostilities in the area.

The tension in the region has led to the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents from towns on both sides of the border. The Lebanese Hezbollah had confirmed that it had launched a series of attacks with drones, missiles and artillery shells against the Israeli army in northern Israel, on the border with Lebanon.