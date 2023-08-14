The United States would like to imitate European cheeses in Europe too

The US dairy industry has returned to to protest against the European Union rules which provide that cheeses such as Parmesan, Gorgonzola or Asiago can be sold under these names only if produced in specific geographical areas. On the one hand, US cheese makers argue that restrictions on cheese names are a major constraint on the export of their products abroad and lead to lost profits. On the other hand, the European authorities believe that the rules in force protect products of European origin, without preventing US producers from producing and exporting theirs.

The European Union provides for the protection of the names of foods «for which it exists an intrinsic bond between the characteristics of the product and the geographical origin’. The legislation in this sense protects the names of approximately 3,850 alcoholic beverages, wines, aromatised wines, agricultural products and foodstuffs “from any improper use or imitation”, including 275 types of cheese. To be called “feta” and sold in the European Union, a cheese must be produced in Greece, just as gorgonzola must be made between Lombardy and Piedmont. For this reason foods with different characteristics, produced according to very different standards and techniques and with rare exceptions of lower quality, cannot be marketed under these names, either in EU countries or in third countries where the same rules apply protection of European products by virtue of particular commercial agreements.

To give a few examples, the dairy company Klondike Cheese produces a cheese in Wisconsin that it sells in the United States as feta, but could not export its product to Europe, calling it that because of the rules on quality schemes of the Union. For the same reason, another Wisconsin cheese producer, BelGioioso Cheese, had to change the label of its fontina cheese and that of its gorgonzola destined for Japan and South Korea: the former became “CrumblyGorg” while the latter “Fonts”, he recounted in a recent article the Wall Street Journal. Also due to the commercial agreements that the European Union has entered into with other countries, BelGioioso Cheese will change the name of the Asiago it sells in Mexico, replacing it with “Belgiago”.

In the United States the production of cheese is in constant growth, and represents a fundamental sector of the agri-food industry. The main producer is precisely Wisconsin, and it has been calculated that in 2021 the annual turnover of the sector exceeded 31 billions of dollars nationwide. As regards the exports However, the United States is far behind the main European countries, especially Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and France.

US dairy companies have already been trying to enter the European market for several years, but recently the Consortium for Common Food Names, an organization representing several US food producers, he escalated the pressure for the Department of Agriculture to begin working more closely with the US Commerce Representative to help win the right to use the more common names for the foods they produce.

The argument of American producers is that words like “feta” and “fontina” have become in common use for some time everywhere, and that cheeses of that type are usually produced in different parts of the world: according to them, the name of a cheese should therefore indicate its production method, and not its origin. If they could sell their products under the protected names, they are confident that they would be able to significantly expand their business in Europe: perhaps not in Italy, Greece or in the countries where the imitated products come from, but in many others.

Obviously, both European dairy companies and the EU authorities have long defended the rules to protect their products, including their names. “They call it feta, but that’s not correct” these a few years ago Manos Kassalias, general manager of the Peloponnesian company Kalavryta Cooperative, which has been producing cheese for decades. According to Kassalias, both the production methods and the milk used in US farms are “completely different”.

Talking to the Wall Street Journal, European Commission spokeswoman for trade and agriculture Miriam Garcia Ferrer reiterated that the Union’s geographical indications “allow consumers to distinguish quality products from others and protect producers against misuse of the name of their product ». The European Union denies that the system prevents US producers from selling their products, and recalls that it only limits the name under which they can market them in the countries of the Union and in those in which specific agreements are in force.

– Read also: Because the Chinese don’t eat cheese

Disputes over what to call certain foods are not new, and it has even recently happened that cheese ended up at the center of a dispute between the United States and the European Union. In March, a US court ruled that the term “Gruyere” could be used by all cheese producers, not just those in Gruyères, Switzerland, and the Gruyère region of France, whether under the International Convention of Stresa of 1951 which according to the decisions of the European Union are the only areas that own the name.

For reasons of trademark protection, the Gruyere producers consortia had been engaged for over a year in a lawsuit to obtain the exclusive use of the term also on the American market, where instead types of cheeses that do not have Gruyere are sold as Gruyere nothing to see. The Food and Drug Administration, the agency that deals with foods sold in the United States among other things, had established that to fall within the definition it was sufficient for the cheese to have small holes and to be aged for at least 90 days. However, the European Gruyere consortia had sued, losing in the first instance: the US Court of Appeal had then established that «a certain type of cheese has been defined and sold as Gruyere for decades in the United States, regardless of where it is produced, so as to make the term generic. After the decision, the lawyers of the Franco-Swiss producers had announced that they would continue to seek “legal avenues to protect the brand also on the US market”.

In October 2019, the administration of US President Donald Trump instead announced the imposition of new duties of 25 percent on a series of products from the European Union, including wine from France, olive oil Spanish olive and a series of cheeses such as pecorino, Parmigiano Reggiano, gouda and gorgonzola. The decision was part of a broader legal dispute linked to improper subsidies from which the US airplane manufacturer Boeing and the European company Airbus had benefited, of which the European Union and the United States accused each other. The question of duties had worried the associations of European dairy producers a lot but it was resolved in June 2021, with the agreement for the suspension of duties between the two parties as part of a sort of “truce” on the dispute over Airbus and Boeing.

– Read also: The legal troubles of Toblerone and Gruyère

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

