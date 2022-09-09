Listen to the audio version of the article

Prince Charles is a very familiar figure to the British, but King Charles III is a complete stranger.

Everyone knows Carlo who is passionate about environmental issues, who already in the 1960s spoke of climate change and the need to protect the planet. Carlo, pioneer of organic farming, homeopathic medicine and natural remedies, often derided for his opinions but who proved to be prescient.

On the subject he also showed consistency and courage, not hesitating, for example, to give a lecture on the environment to the then American president Donald Trump, asking him (in vain) to respect the Paris agreements.

Equally well known is Carlo who is passionate about classical architecture, ready to criticize buildings that are too modern or not in harmony with the landscape and, even more controversial, not reluctant to use his considerable influence to modify unwanted architectural projects.

A long wait

The new king has had a long time to think about how to reign once he is on the throne. His was the longest wait in British history, and Carlo has stated several times that he is ready to change.