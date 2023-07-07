The Unknown Presidential Candidate: Luis Alejandro Ratti Challenges Anti-Chavista Primary Election

Title: Unknown Presidential Candidate Challenges Venezuelan Opposition’s Primary Election

Subtitle: Luis Alejandro Ratti questions the legitimacy of the upcoming anti-Chavista primary election, drawing criticism from fellow opposition members.

Date: [Insert Date]

In a surprising turn of events, political newcomer Luis Alejandro Ratti has declared that the primary election of the anti-Chavista forces to choose a presidential candidate, scheduled for October 22, “is not going to happen.” Ratti, an unknown figure in Venezuelan politics, argued in a recent interview broadcast on social networks that the primary election process “is going above the law” and that “the powers of the Venezuelan State” are challenging them.

Ratti’s opposition to the primary election led him to file an interpretation appeal before the Supreme Court of Justice, which is entirely controlled by Chavismo, in an attempt to annul the election. He also requested the political disqualification of María Corina Machado and other opposition candidates, accusing them of disturbing public peace in the past, promoting international blockades against the country, and requesting the invasion of foreign forces.

Surprisingly, Ratti, who claims to be part of the opposition, also declared his intention to investigate Machado before the International Criminal Court, where proceedings against the government of Nicolás Maduro are currently taking place.

Despite his stance against what he calls “radical” opposition figures, Ratti aims to present himself as a viable alternative to the current government of Maduro. He distances himself from those who have promoted violence and exposed the nation to foreign intervention, accusing them of corruption as well.

In an unexpected twist, José Brito, a political figure from the Primero Venezuela party, came to Ratti’s rescue and submitted a request for the political disqualification of María Corina Machado, who has been gaining popularity in recent polls. Brito and a group of lawmakers were accused in 2019 of using their positions to interfere with a money laundering investigation against a Colombian businessman connected to the Maduro government.

Brito, who fervently denies the accusations against him, fiercely defends his name on television programs, claiming rampant corruption within the main opposition parties and María Corina Machado. During a heated interview with journalist Vladimir Villegas, Brito alleged that Ratti “is paid by María Corina Machado for doing what he does,” vehemently denying any association with Ratti and expressing his determination to set himself apart from him.

Despite the controversy and back-and-forth accusations, Luis Alejandro Ratti, a relative unknown until now, seems unfazed by the passionate debate surrounding his candidacy. He has mainly focused on his private business endeavors, managing a bookstore-stationery store in his hometown of Maracay. However, Ratti has already declared himself as a presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, representing the lesser-known National Action Party.

As the Venezuelan opposition prepares for its primary election, Ratti’s opposition to the process has raised questions about unity within their ranks. With his latest actions, Ratti has inadvertently aided the Chavismo institutions in their effort to discredit the opposition’s political-electoral organizing efforts. The upcoming primary election will certainly be a crucial moment for the opposition to regroup and maintain its stance against the current government.

Despite the controversies and internal divisions, it remains to be seen how these events will impact the Venezuelan political landscape and whether Luis Alejandro Ratti’s challenges will have a lasting effect on the opposition’s path moving forward.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for the latest international news updates or subscribe to our weekly newsletter.

Note: Some information in this article may be subject to change as the story develops.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

