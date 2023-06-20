The updated rights of those who work outside or inside with great heat in summer

What are the up-to-date rights of workers when they have to work outside or inside with great heat during the summer? Every employee hired under a specific national labor contract has the duties to observe and respect a series of recognized rights which not only concern pay and the use of holidays and leave, sickness, etc., but also particular rules relating to working conditions which can be considered extreme, such as hot work. Let’s see what the rules in force provide in this regard.

Beyond what is provided for by each individual National Collective Labor Agreement, the Civil Code establishes that the employer is obliged to protect the health and physical and moral integrity of the workeradopting all the necessary measures in this sense, based on the type of work.

To provide for the rules and rights to be recognized to workers who work outside or inside but always in the heat and with high temperaturesis also the Consolidated Act on occupational health and safety which requires the employer to assess all the risks deriving from exposure to physical agents, such as the microclimate, which can pose risks to the health and safety of workers, both in immediate and in the long term and also in the case of a working environment that is too cold or too hot.

According to the provisions of the laws in force, during the summer season, the temperature of any workplace must never exceed 26-28 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature of the workplace in the summer.

By law, in fact, if it’s too hot, the employee has the right to stop or refuse to work but only if the excessive heat is due to malfunctioning of the air conditioning systems and if the intense heat derives from exceptional atmospheric events.

The heat is risky at work: the impact of high temperatures on the body, in fact, environmental thermal stress, represents a major problem especially for some pathological categories, for example for those who work in environments where optimal air conditioning conditions cannot be reached due to production and environmental constraints, and for those who work outdoors, such as in agriculture and construction.

And then, right of workers to request changes in the periods in which to carry out certain jobs if too hot and the employer has to postpone activities that may expose workers to high temperatures to a cooler season or, if this is not possible, decide working hours in which to carry out certain activities that avoid the hottest hours of the day and include frequent breaks in hydration and rest.

Workers who work outdoors in very hot weather also have right to have light, breathable clothing, light-colored and natural fibers, and visor or wide-brimmed headgear, and sunglasses with UV filters would also be needed.

According to the provisions of the laws in force, the workers who have to work outside or inside with a great heat during the summer have also entitled to the Ordinary Redundancy Fund in case of excessive temperatures.

For example, by law, the Cig in construction can be requested in the most critical climatic conditions, i.e. when the heat or cold are prohibitive and it is recognized by the INPS for work with temperatures above 35 degrees.

Inps itself specified that the high temperatures (above 3 degrees), which prevent the carrying out of work phases in places that cannot be protected from the sun or which involve the use of materials or the carrying out of processes which cannot withstand the strong heat, give right to the Cig.

The Cig for high temperatures and too hot at work can be recognized in all cases in which the employer, on the recommendation of the company safety manager, orders the reduction or suspension of specific activities because there are risks or dangers for safety and the health of workers.

In these cases, the employer can attach to the Cig application either the certification of the company safety manager or, alternatively, self-certify possession of the certification in the technical report attached to the application.

