The US alarm: “China is developing atomic weapons very fast”

China “is developing its nuclear program much faster than the US”. The alarm comes from the admiral, Charles Richard which, according to reports from CNN, has warned of the progress of Beijing on the field. Richard called this a “short-term problem”.

“While I evaluate our level of deterrence against the Chinese, the ship is slowly sinking, “said the chief of the US military strategic command.” It is sinking slowly, but it is sinking, as they are basically deploying capabilities faster than we are. “” No matter how good our plan is. operational or how good our commanders are, or how good our forces are – we won’t have enough. And that’s a short-term problem. ”Richard spoke during a speech at the Naval Submarine League Annual Symposium. The event was closed to the public, but his comments were published today in a Defense Department article.

China, the commander said, is “the only competitor with the intent and increasingly the ability to systematically challenge the United States across the board, militarily, economically, technologically, diplomatically,” another expert told CNN. . While according to the Nuclear Posture Review, Beijing “probably intends to have at least 1,000 deliverable warheads by the end of the decade”.

