The US army struggles to recruit new soldiers and alarms the Pentagon. Wsj: “Worrying about competition with Russia and China”

It’s nothing new, we’ve been talking for several months about the crisis of the recruitment military dell’US Army but, according to data recently published by the Wall Street Journal, the situation appears to be even worse than expected. The 2022 it was theworst year in terms of new entries into the military since 1973, the year in which military service began to be totally on a voluntary basis. The crisis has involved all sectors of the military, from Marina at the Infantryby registering the 25% fewer recruits than expected (50mila are 65 miles), and with just the 9% of the young between 16 e 21 years which today considers the option of a military career against the 13% of the period pre-pandemic.

The influence patriotic generated by the events of 9/11 2001, which had relaunched a military career in the aspirations of many young Americans, after having produced results for 20 years, seems to no longer work today. The situation is very worrying Pentagonsince it is a problem Of long term which, if not resolved, could create difficulties for the US in the competition between great powers with Russia and especially Chinese. From the data published by the WSJ, China can count on a grand total of 2 millions of men against i less Of 1.4 million present in the US forces. And this in perspective can significantly change the balance in a possible military confrontation with China in the South China Sea on the issue of Taiwan.

The reasons for this widespread disaffection I am multiple and to be found, as well as in the social changes that have taken place in US society, also in the consequences that 20 years of military expeditions have produced on the population. Up to now the system of new recruits had been based largely on the sons of soldiers who decided, even under pressure from their parents, to pursue a career in the same sector. Today it seems instead that it is the veterans themselves who advise their children against following in their footsteps, often witnesses of various psychological disorders emerged in their families. Indeed, it is estimated that the 16% of the military Americans employed in Afghanistan e Iraq then developed syndromes post traumatic stress disorder o depression. More and more young people today prefer others options offered by the labor market or the possibility of undertaking a training course long-term, more attractive alternatives to the military sector, where the lower wages of new troops do not reach i 2000 dollars per month along with health care, housing and food support.

However, the collapse of recruits is not the only stumbling block the Pentagon will have to deal with. In US society there is also a serious problem of preparation of young people to a possible military career. The 77% of them it turns out to be unsuitable to service for causes of scarcity Physical training and obesity, low scores in test required mandatory, criminal record stained by crimes and abuse of drugs. According to recent statements by Christine Wormuth, secretary of the US Army, the Defence will start working on a project in the next few weeks structural overhaul of the process recruitmentwhich must then be approved by the Congress given the nature of the changes. The secretary, who did not want to add other details, then communicated that the project must necessarily be based on a work by coordination con i veterans.