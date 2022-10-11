World The US blockade effect fermented the collapse of global chip stocks, and the market value evaporated by more than 1 trillion[audio included]| China Press China Press by admin October 11, 2022 October 11, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Covid, mass without masks: two priests stop in Paris 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Lola celebrates the birthday of her boyfriend Wang Nengneng next post Released in China | In the employment season for college graduates, more than a thousand employment activities will be held in Beijing-China Network You may also like Emanuela D’Alessandro is the new Italian ambassador in... October 11, 2022 IMF: Italy and Germany in recession in 2023.... October 11, 2022 G7: “We will continue to impose costs on... October 11, 2022 Protected from strong light reverse injection attacks!Russian media:... October 11, 2022 Arms to Ukraine, Moscow threatens the West: but... October 11, 2022 German chancellor supports EU joint bond issuance?The news... October 11, 2022 Edouard Philippe and Covid: former French premier investigated... October 11, 2022 New bug in iPhone 14 “car crash detection” October 11, 2022 The IAEA on Iranian nuclear power: “prohibited” advanced... October 11, 2022 Belarus and Russia join hands with the United... October 11, 2022 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.