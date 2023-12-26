The US bombed targets of the Iranian regime in Iraq, in response to the attack that left three soldiers injured

The US Army carried out attacks this Monday against three sites used by forces supported by Iran in its neighbor Iraq, in response to an earlier attack that left three US soldiers injured, reported Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

“U.S. Army forces conducted necessary and proportionate strikes on three facilities used by Kataeb Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq,” Austin said in a statement. “These precision strikes are a response to a series of attacks against our personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias, including an attack by Kataeb Hezbollah and other groups against the Erbil air base.”

That attack on Monday wounded three US service members, one of them seriously, National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

President Joe Biden was informed of the attack, which was carried out by a drone, and instructed Austin and other national security officials in a call after ordering the Defense Department to prepare a response, the note indicated.

“The president subsequently led strikes against three locations used by the Islamic Resistance and affiliated groups focused on drone activities,” the spokesperson assured. Biden’s highest priority is the “protection” of US personnel and warned that his country will continue to respond if these types of attacks continue.

A tally by US military officials lists 103 attacks against US troops in Iraq and Syria since October 17, most of them claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which opposes US support for Israel in its war with Hamas in the Strip from Gaza.

These militias, as well as the Lebanese group Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthi rebels, adhered to the truce in Gaza between Israel and Hamas that took place in the last week of November but resumed their actions after the resumption of Israeli bombings against the enclave.

There are approximately 2,500 US troops in Iraq and about 900 in Syria as part of efforts to prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State (IS) group.

