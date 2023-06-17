the US capitalists are with me. But will that be enough? – breaking latest news

Xi Jinping received Bill Gates with great fanfare in Beijing. The Chinese communist leader called the philanthropist and founder of Microsoft “the first American friend I’ve met this year”. In the meantime, the US secretary of state was arriving in Beijing from Washington, Antony Blink, who certainly Xi does not consider a “friend”. Diplomatic and even military tension between the two superpowers remains high.

The meeting with Gates follows a string of visits to China by American capitalistssince the People’s Republic reopened its borders after the pandemic: among the most high-profile ones I remember Tim Cook of Apple, Elon Musk of Tesla, the banker Jamie Dimon di JP Morgan Chase. None of these had been received face to face by Xi Jinping as happened in the case of Gatesbut all the others, however, had had meetings with high-level members of the Chinese leadership team.

Can I speculate why Gates was treated even better than the others? Apple has an important industrial presence in China where it manufactures 85% of its iPhones and iPads, however it has announced plans to move 40% to India and Vietnam, offering the most famous example of “friend-shoring” or re-localization in friendly countries. Therefore Cook is considered a precious friend of China but with an ominous intention to diversify his friendships and balance the risks.

Musk is another notable partner, his Tesla has the largest factory in the world right in the People's Republic; made a decisive contribution to the initial take-off of the "made in China" electric car. But it is also the controlling shareholder of a social media – Twitter – banned in China; as well as the head of Space X which provides its satellite services to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In short, Musk is another character that the Chinese respect and esteem, even if they have some suspicions about his reliability.