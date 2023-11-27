The US captured the attackers of an oil tanker that was attacked by Houthi rebels off the coast of Yemen

The United States Army announced this Monday the capture of the attackers of an oil tanker managed by the Israeli-owned company Zodiac Maritime, which was attacked this Sunday in the Gulf of Aden, off the coast of Yemen. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) previously stated that it responded to a distress call from the commercial vessel “that was under attack by an unknown entity.” Upon the arrival of the US Armed Forces, “coalition elements demanded the release of the ship,” after which five armed individuals disembarked and attempted to flee. However, the military pursued the attackers, “causing their final surrender,” according to a CENTCOM statement, adding that the crew is safe.

The ship, flying the Liberian flag, with a crew of 22 people made up of various nationalities, was carrying a full cargo of phosphoric acid. The attack is believed to be part of a series of recent incidents involving ships managed by Israeli businessmen since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Houthi rebels have been blamed for these attacks. The internationally recognized Government of Yemen accused the Houthi rebels this Sunday of “hijacking” the oil tanker, and the United States also reported that a US ship was targeted this Monday by two missiles fired from areas of Yemen controlled by the Houthis, causing no material damage or victims.

The capture of the attackers comes at a time of increased tensions in the region, with the Houthi rebels targeting ships operated by Israeli companies in response to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The US military has expressed its commitment to ensuring the security of sea routes in the region, working with allies and partners to maintain regional stability. The captured attackers are now in the custody of the US military, and it is expected that further information on the incident will be released in the coming days.