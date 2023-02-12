Home World The US closes and then reopens the airspace over Lake Michigan: reasons of “national defense”
WASHINGTON. The Federal Aviation Administration has abruptly canceled “national defense airspace” over part of Lake Michigan. The FAA says it closed the area to allow the U.S. military to examine a “potential contact” that was soon determined not to pose a threat, it says Foxnews.

The FAA last established national defense airspace over Montana this weekend in reaction to an unidentified flying object. “The FAA briefly closed some airspace over Lake Michigan to support Department of Defense activities. The airspace has been reopened,” the FAA wrote in a statement Fox News Digital.

