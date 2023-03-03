The US Environmental Protection Agency requires testing whether the “poisonous train” site contains dioxins. Experts worry about a wider scope of pollution-Original-Overseas Network

According to a report by the US “Washington Post” on March 2, after the derailment of a train in Ohio caused a variety of toxic chemicals to leak, the US Environmental Protection Agency asked the railway company involved to test the scene of the accident on the same day to confirm whether there is any dangerous pollution. dioxins.

The EPA said they had asked Norfolk Southern to take samples from the accident site for testing to see if they contained dioxin. If the carcinogen is detected, EPA will direct the company to coordinate with the state of Ohio and initiate a cleanup effort. The EPA did not respond to questions about why it commissioned the company involved to test for dioxins, rather than the agency taking its own samples.

While the EPA said monitoring of chemicals surrounding the accident indicated a “low likelihood” of dioxin contamination, local environmentalists, experts and residents expressed concern, especially given the presence of vinyl chloride in the accident. Intentionally released and burned. Some experts believe that dioxins may attach to dust particles in the air and eventually settle to the ground. Lester, a local toxicologist, said this could mean the contamination extended well beyond the immediate vicinity of the derailment site, and questioned why testing was not carried out sooner after the accident. A nearby resident, Frist, said that even if the test results came out, she and her family still dare not stay near the accident scene.

According to US media reports, dioxins have been linked to cancer, reproductive and developmental problems, and immune system damage. This toxic substance breaks down slowly in the environment and accumulates in the food chain.