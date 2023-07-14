The US government will cancel $39 billion in student debt for some 800,000 people

The US government announced on Friday a plan to cancel a total of $39 billion in student debt for around 800,000 people. The government’s plan concerns loans from the Department of Education under a program aimed at people on low incomes. For those who adhered to the program and repaid the debt monthly, the remaining debt was canceled after 20 or 25 years. This at least in theory, because in recent years it had emerged that various companies that managed the payment of debts on behalf of the government in many cases they had not extinguished them at the end of the set period.

The announcement comes two weeks after the US Supreme Court’s decision to block another, more ambitious plan by Joe Biden’s government to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt, which is separate from this one. last.

The plan provided for the cancellation of 10,000 dollars of debt per person in most cases, and 20,000 dollars in some specific cases. In November 2022, the courts of various US states had opposed Biden’s plan, the provision had been temporarily blocked and the intervention of the Supreme Court, the most important court in the United States with regard to the laws enacted in the United States, had been requested. country and their relationship to the Constitution.

The Biden administration had argued that the plan was legal under a 2003 federal law (known by the acronym of the “HEROES Act”) that authorizes the Department of Education to modify financial assistance to students during wars or wars. national emergencies (in this case due to the pandemic): according to the Supreme Court, however, the plan went beyond the powers granted to the Department of Education even in the cases provided for by this law.