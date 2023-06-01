The US House approves the anti-default agreement with a bipartisan majority

Listen to the audio version of the article

The US House approved in a crucial bipartisan vote the agreement between the White House and the Republican opposition to avoid a historic and shocking US default, a compromise based on a two-year suspension of the debt ceiling and a series of cuts to public spending. However, the vote was tiring, highlighting tensions and disagreements especially among the Republicans, who boast the majority in the Chamber: 149 conservative deputies expressed themselves in favor, while 71 voted against. More numerous – and necessary – are those in favor in the democratic minority, 165, with 46 against. The legislation passed by a total of 314 votes to 117.

The failed revolt of the right

What gave the deal a hard time, but ultimately without being able to block it, was above all a revolt by exponents of the radical right who threatened to scuttle the compromise. The rebels have denounced the spending cuts contained in the agreement as completely insufficient, despite their strenuous defense by the Speaker of the House, the Republican Kevin McCarthy. An initial procedural vote had even risked failing. Hypotheses cultivated by some ultra-conservatives to remove Speaker’s chair from McCarthy have not, however, gained traction. And the 149 Republicans in favor of the compromise essentially represented the number of conservative votes McCarthy promised to pass it. Among Democrats against it, critics viewed the cuts, especially in welfare, as excessive.

Waiting for the Senate

The troubled process of the law is not finished. Now it will have to go to the Senate, where obstructions and delays by some ultra-conservative exponents are possible. The Senate could also meet over the weekend to complete the approval. A launch is necessary before Monday 5 June, a date that the US Treasury has indicated as that of a possible, catastrophic default in the absence of intervention on the debt ceiling, which has now reached 31,400 billion. However, final approval is considered to be factually certain at this point.

A compromise for two years

The agreement suspends the debt ceiling until January 2025, allowing the government to continue to borrow and meet all its obligations until after the next presidential election in 2024. In return, it triggers cuts of $136 billion during the same period and , according to the most recent estimates by the Congressional Budget Office, if later spending returns to growth only at a limited pace, it could generate savings of 1.5 trillion over ten years. After the first two years, however, spending limits are not binding. And the most hardline Republicans had asked for much more, almost five trillion in cuts in a decade.

Savings and reforms

On the budget front, more specifically, it does not revoke the main projects launched by President Joe Biden such as the energy transition law and support for US manufacturing Inflation Reduction Act. However, it prescribes reductions dear to Republicans from which it only exempts the defence, the services to veterans; and automatic spending programs on pensions and health care for the elderly. Overall, it cuts discretionary spending in 2024 – with a return towards 2023 levels – and follows this with increases of minimum 1% in 2025, itself a cut once inflation is adjusted.