The US House of Representatives established an agency to investigate the federal government’s Democratic criticism: a partisan tool

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-11 22:28

Overseas Network, January 11 (Xinhua) According to a report by the Associated Press on the 10th, Republicans in the US House of Representatives newly established a number of specialized agencies to investigate the alleged abuse of power by the US federal government. Some Democratic lawmakers criticized these newly established agencies as partisan tools of the Republican Party to attack law enforcement.

The creation of the committees is the first of many investigative steps Republicans plan to take to thwart the White House package in Congress, the report said. One of the committees, called the “Review of the Federal Government’s Instrumentalization Team,” will launch an investigation of federal law enforcement agencies under the jurisdiction of the Judiciary Committee. Its leader is a Trump ally and is more tough on the Democratic Party. Republican lawmakers say they will hold the administration accountable, pledging to investigate federal law enforcement agencies, some of which are conducting criminal investigations into Trump.

Democrats have opposed the creation of the committees, saying the new agency is a partisan tool for Republicans to go after the Justice Department. According to US media analysis, the Republican Party’s move has overturned the oversight priorities of the Democrats when they controlled the House of Representatives on a large scale. The Democrats used their majority to set up a special committee to investigate the riots in Congress. The committee no longer exists, and the Republicans have no intention of restoring it. Instead, they plan to investigate the Democratic government. (Hou Xingchuan from Overseas Network)