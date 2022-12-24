- The U.S. House of Representatives passed the $1.7 trillion budget for fiscal year 2023_China Economic Net-National Economic Portal China Economic Net
- Senate passes $1.7 trillion spending bill to fund federal government, aid to Ukraine Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- U.S. Senate passes $1.65 trillion omnibus spending bill Wall Street Journal
- U.S. House of Representatives passes $1.7 trillion government spending bill, sends Biden to sign into law Lianhe Zaobao
- The U.S. Congress passed a $1.7 trillion annual spending bill, including tens of billions of aid to Ukraine Zelensky wrote a thank you | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- View full coverage on Google News