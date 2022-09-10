Original title: The US military continued to plunder Syria’s oil resources and dispatched more than 300 tankers a week to steal oil

Some U.S. troops are illegally stationed near some oil fields in eastern Syria. (Data map)

Overseas Network, September 10thAccording to reports by the Syrian State News Agency and other media on the 9th, the US military dispatched 88 oil tankers that day to transfer the oil stolen from the Hasakah province in northeastern Syria to the US military base in Iraq through illegal border crossings. The report also said that last week alone, the United States dispatched more than 300 oil tankers to smuggle oil from Syria.

Recently, the US military has frequently stolen Syrian oil. The Syrian government and people have repeatedly condemned the “robbery” behavior of the United States. The Syrian Ministry of Oil issued a statement last month saying that over 80% of the oil production in Syria has been plundered by the illegal US troops stationed in Syria. and indirect losses. (Overseas Net Yao Kaihong)

