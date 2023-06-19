Home » The US military is being deployed across North America | Info
The US military is being deployed across North America | Info

The citizens of the United States of America have been left in awe for the past two days because of the footage that has been circulating on social media for the past two days.

Source: Twitter/@Sprinter99880

The United States Army has reportedly been holding military exercises for the past two days, and various videos are circulating on social media, causing panic among the American population. Everyone is wondering what is happening and where the movement of American troops, both soldiers and military equipment, is coming from.

The military has reportedly been seen deploying on Canadian territory as well. No one has officially spoken up and it has not been confirmed what is happening.

Look at the US military being deployed across North America

In the videos that flooded social networks, you can see planes, tanks, armored vehicles, as well as infantry. In one video, planes can be seen that have covered the sky and are flying over populated areas.

According to users of social networks, the army is being deployed in Canada as well. In Canada, the US military has reportedly been spotted near the city of Montreal.

(WORLD)

