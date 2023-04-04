On Tuesday, Centcom – the US military’s central command responsible for operations in the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia – he said of having killed in an airstrike in Syria a prominent leader of the ISIS terrorist group, Khalid Aydd Ahmad al Jabouri. The Centcom communiqué said that al Jabouri was planning attacks in Europe and that his death “will temporarily halt the organization’s ability to carry out attacks abroad”. No civilians were injured or killed in the operation, Centcom said.