The US reinforces NATO’s eastern flank in an anti-Russia function: jet refueling facilities moved to Poland

L’Air Force americana is moving facilities for the in-flight refueling of fighter aircraft from Germania at the Polanda move that represents an obvious attempt to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank. It is precisely there that the Alliance has to manage some important critical issues and more often finds itself exposed to the provocations of the Kremlin.

If it doesn’t make sense, as the Chinese ambassador in France did in recent days, to question whether i Baltics are sovereign States, a different position can be had on their ability to contribute to the defense of their own region: given that Lithuania, Latvia ed Estonia, members of NATO since 2004, do not have the necessary air assets, the other governments of the Alliance provide protection to this region by patrolling the skies. This is all the more necessary because, wedged between Lithuania, the Baltic Sea and Poland, there is a patch of land the size of Calabria called Kaliningrada strategically very important Russian oblast for Mosca which has no land connections with the Russia. Add to this the continua raids by Russian jetsgenerally with the transponder switched off, which do not communicate with air traffic control of the three Baltic countries or announce a flight plan when entering and leaving this region.

This is the strategic framework in which, starting from the invasion of Ukraine, the Pentagon it has begun to increase the number of US troops on the continent from about 80,000 to more than 100,000, of which more than 10,000 are based in Polish bases. Last March, in order to improve command and control capabilities, the US Army has permanently stationed a garrison a Poznan, in Poland. This is about 60 miles west of the city of seewhere in the coming months they will be moved almost twenty tankers. The “tankers” of the US Air Force Reserve and the Air National Guard will be moved from the air base of Spangdahlem in Germany to Poland as part of Copper Arrowan operation in progress for increase refueling capacity plane to the continent: their final destination is precisely the “soft underbelly” of NATO. It is with great satisfaction that the American military underline the ability of these aircraft to integrate with the aircraft of the allies: observing these “flying distributors”, whether it is a giant vintage like the KC-135 or a more advanced one like the KC-46restock a F-16 polish or a F/A-18 Finnish it is understandable because the men in uniform speak of an achieved “interoperability”, that is the ability of different means and systems to interact perfectly with each other.

The “home” of these military aircraft for in-flight refueling and strategic transport is the 33rd Air Base based in Powidz which is also NATO’s largest infrastructure investment since the end of the Cold War: in addition to tanker aircraft, it will house a complex for long-term storage and maintenance of equipment and will be able to “keep warm” the combat-ready military equipment of a brigade. TO Washington e Warsaw stress that the creation of such a structure guarantees the US and the Alliance the ability to respond quickly and decisively to crises. As for refueling, this could also affect the most advanced fighter jet in the world, theF-35A Lightning II, potentially extending the range of NATO’s missions. The move, according to Washington, demonstrates “the ability of the US European Command to rapidly deploy large forces and combat-credible equipment across Europe.” In other words, now the Atlantic Alliance can “cover” the air forces of the member countries on the entire eastern flank, which thus becomes less defenseless.

It is worth noting that the flights of the “air tankers” from Powidz began in early March: the fact that, as already mentioned, among the first “customers” there were fighter aircraft of the Finlanda country that recently became a member of NATO, is a clear and strong message a Mosca. We can say that it has been received, given that the vice president of the Higher Security Council, Dimitry Medvedevwent so far as to argue that Poland has always and forever been one “entity hostile to Russia” with imperial ambitions equal and opposite to Moscow. In short, a enemy to be treated as such, even at the cost of pushing back as much as possible its own borders which, if too close and in the absence of a European security pact, represent a threat to Russia.

Certainly, Moscow does not like the deployment of American assets, in addition to the missions of the Dutch and French fighters to protect the Baltic, which will contribute to greater integration and increasing efficiency of the air force of NATO member states. The Nordic countries – Finland, Sweden, Denmark e Norway – on their own initiative they have already begun to build one unified air force: now it seems clear that Washington is offering its support to initiatives like this to remain a protagonist and continue to dictate the line in the confrontation with Russia.